WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026 Toppers Out - Shaswat Banerjee from Nalanda Academy Clinches Rank 1! Full Merit List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
14:17 PM

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Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the much-anticipated WBJEE 2026 today, June 18.
The toppers and merit list were declared during the official press conference.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the much-anticipated WBJEE 2026 today, June 18, revealing this year’s top achievers. The toppers and merit list were declared during the official press conference.

Top 10 Students List 2026

  • Rank 1: Shaswat Banerjee, Nalanda Academy Senior Secondary School, CBSE Board
  • Rank 2: Souriddha Mandal, Vivekananda Mission School, CISCE Board
  • Rank 3: Umang Bhoot, Purv International School, CBSE Board
  • Rank 4: Rahul Konar, Delhi Public School, Newtown, CISCE Board
  • Rank 5: Sarban Bhattacharya, Garden High School, CBSE Board
  • Rank 6: Arha Bhattacharya, Chandrakona Jirat High School, WBCHSE Board
  • Rank 7: Srijan Sur, South Point High School, CBSE Board
  • Rank 8: Manish Senapati, Midnapore Collegiate School, WBCHSE Board
  • Rank 9: Sabyasachi Laskar, BDM International, CBSE Board
  • Rank 10: Debojit Pal, South Point High School, CBSE Board
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Out of the top 10 students who are part of the merit list, six of them belong to the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), two are from the WBCHSE (West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education), and the rest two are from CISCE (Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations).

Candidates will be able to access and download their rank cards from 4 PM onwards through the official websites of the board.

The WBJEE is one of the most important state-level entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy offered by universities, government colleges and private institutions across West Bengal.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
14:31 PM
WBJEE 2026 WBJEEB toppers merit list
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