NCERT

New Class 9 Social Science Textbooks Soon? NCERT Issues Notice and Expected Release Timeline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
13:27 PM

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Summary
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has addressed concerns regarding the delay in the release of its revised Class 9 Social Science textbooks.
The council has assured students, parents, and schools that the textbook is in the final stage of production.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has addressed concerns regarding the delay in the release of its revised Class 9 Social Science textbook being introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework. The council has assured students, parents, and schools that the textbook is in the final stage of production and is expected to be made available shortly.

The clarification comes as the new academic session is already underway and students across the country have received textbooks for most Class 9 subjects. However, the revised Social Science textbook has not yet reached learners, prompting queries from schools and stakeholders regarding its availability.

In its statement, NCERT highlighted that it has already completed the publication and distribution of textbooks for the majority of Class 9 subjects. According to the council, more than 90 lakh copies of Grade 9 textbooks covering nine subjects have been printed and supplied through its nationwide distribution network. The only pending publication is the Social Science textbook, which the council described as being nearly ready for printing and distribution.

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The council attributed the delay to the ongoing implementation of a new curriculum developed in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020. NCERT explained that the transition to the revised curriculum is being carried out in phases, with textbooks being introduced in a graded manner to ensure a smooth shift to the new educational framework.

Officials noted that such large-scale curriculum changes can occasionally result in temporary and localised supply gaps. However, the council emphasised that it is closely monitoring textbook availability and taking steps to strengthen supplies wherever required. Efforts are being made to ensure that students across different regions receive access to the revised learning materials without significant disruption to their studies.

The delayed Social Science textbook forms part of the broader curriculum reforms being implemented under NEP 2020, which seeks to transform school education through updated content, competency-based learning, and a more holistic approach to teaching and assessment.

NCERT also reiterated that students and educational institutions can obtain textbooks through multiple channels. Apart from its regular vendor network and sales counters, textbooks are available through the council’s online portal and various e-commerce platforms. In addition, NCERT has established Strategic Distribution Centres in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation to improve accessibility and ensure wider distribution of educational materials across the country.

As educational reforms under the policy continue to be rolled out, NCERT has indicated that it will continue monitoring supply chains and distribution mechanisms to minimise disruptions and ensure timely access to textbooks for learners nationwide.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
13:27 PM
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