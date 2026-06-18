MSBTE Result Summer 2026 Declared at msbte.org; Scorecards Available, CAP Process Next

Summary The MSBTE Summer Diploma Examinations 2026 were conducted from April 23 to May 16, while practical examinations were held between April 8 and April 18 Candidates who have successfully completed their diploma programmes and wish to pursue higher education can apply through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the Summer Diploma Examination Results 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their scorecards through the official website, msbte.org.

The MSBTE Summer Diploma Examinations 2026 were conducted from April 23 to May 16, while practical examinations were held between April 8 and April 18. Thousands of students enrolled in engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other diploma programmes across Maharashtra appeared for the examinations.

Candidates can check their results online by entering their enrollment number or seat number. The scorecard includes subject-wise marks, grade points, overall result status and other academic details.

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MSBTE Summer Diploma result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website at msbte.org. Click on the "Summer 2026 Diploma Results" link available on the homepage. Enter the enrollment number or seat number. Click on the submit button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and save it for future reference. Take a printout of the result for admission and academic purposes.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and contact the board in case of any discrepancies.

Candidates who have successfully completed their diploma programmes and wish to pursue higher education can apply through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

The admission process will involve online registration, document verification and submission of preferred colleges and courses. Based on merit, seat availability and candidate preferences, admissions will be granted to various degree programmes across participating institutions.

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites of MSBTE and the State CET Cell for updates regarding CAP registration, counselling schedules and admission-related announcements.