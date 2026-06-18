WBJEE 2026 Result Declared; 97.74% Candidates Qualify, Cut Offs, Rank Card Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now check and download their rank cards from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in Prior to the declaration of results, WBJEEB published the final answer key after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer key

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2026 result today, June 18. Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now check and download their rank cards from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the result statistics released by the board, a total of 1,20,856 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 94,901 appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 78.52 per cent. Of which, male students were 67,378 in numbers and female students were 27,521. The pass percentage stands at 97.74 per cent.

The result has been announced after the board released the final answer key earlier in the day. The rank cards contain candidates' scores and ranks, which will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy offered by participating institutions across West Bengal.

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Candidates can access their results by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth on the official portal.

WBJEE Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their rank cards:

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Result” or “Rank Card” link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details to view the result. Download the rank card and save it for future reference. Take a printout for use during the counselling and admission process.

Prior to the declaration of results, WBJEEB published the final answer key after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key was released on May 27, and candidates were allowed to submit challenges until May 29.

In an official notice, the board stated, “The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates’ challenges as received, are prepared.”

The board had also provided candidates with access to their OMR images and recorded responses to facilitate the challenge process.

WBJEE 2026 was conducted on May 24 for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy across colleges and universities in West Bengal.

Following the declaration of results, WBJEEB is expected to announce the counselling schedule. Qualified candidates will be able to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment based on their ranks, preferences and seat availability.

Candidates are advised to keep their rank cards safely, as they will be required during counselling, document verification and admission procedures.