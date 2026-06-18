CTET 2026

CTET September 2026 Correction Window Closes Today - Know Edit Steps and Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
13:03 PM

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Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application correction facility for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 examination today, June 18.
Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms and wish to make changes to specific details can do so through the official CTET website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application correction facility for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 examination today, June 18, 2026. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms and wish to make changes to specific details can do so through the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in, before the correction window closes.

The correction facility provides applicants with an opportunity to rectify errors or update certain details in their submitted application forms. CBSE has advised candidates to carefully review all information entered in the application and ensure that any required modifications are completed within the stipulated timeline, as no further opportunity for corrections is expected after the window closes.

The online registration process for CTET September 2026 commenced on May 11, 2026, and concluded on June 10, 2026. The examination will mark the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, a national-level eligibility examination conducted for aspiring teachers seeking appointments in schools across the country.

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According to the official schedule, the CTET September 2026 examination is slated to be held on September 6, 2026. However, CBSE has indicated that if the number of applicants exceeds expectations, the examination may also be conducted on September 5, 2026, at selected centres to accommodate additional candidates.

How to Edit the CTET September 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can make corrections to their application forms by following these steps:

  • Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on the correction window link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the application number, password, and security pin.
  • Log in to the candidate dashboard.
  • Select the option to edit or correct the application form.
  • Make the necessary changes in the permitted fields.
  • Carefully review all updated information before submission.
  • Submit the revised application form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should note that all modifications must be made exclusively through the online portal during the correction period. Requests for changes through offline modes or after the deadline will not be entertained. Before final submission, applicants are encouraged to thoroughly verify the updated information to avoid discrepancies during later stages of the examination process.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
13:04 PM
CTET 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) applications
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