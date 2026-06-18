SBI PO Notification 2026 Released at sbi.co.in; Check Eligibility, Vacancies and Application Steps

Summary The notification was issued on June 18, 2026, and interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the SBI careers portal According to the notification, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution to be eligible for the recruitment process

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Notification 2026 on its official website, opening the recruitment process for one of the country's most sought-after banking positions. The notification was issued on June 18, 2026, and interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the SBI careers portal.

The Probationary Officer post is regarded as a key entry-level managerial position in SBI. Selected candidates undergo extensive training and are groomed for leadership roles, handling operational, administrative and customer service responsibilities across the bank's nationwide network.

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages, including:

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Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Psychometric Test

Group Exercise

Personal Interview

Candidates who successfully clear each stage will be considered for final selection based on the bank's prescribed criteria.

According to the notification, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution to be eligible for the recruitment process. Students in their final year of graduation may also apply, subject to the conditions specified in the official notification.

Applicants should be between 21 and 30 years of age. Age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories will be provided in accordance with government norms.

Candidates have been advised to thoroughly review the eligibility requirements before applying to avoid rejection during later stages of the recruitment process.

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can complete the online application process by following these steps:

Visit the official SBI website. Click on the "Careers" section available at the bottom of the homepage. Select "Current Openings" on the careers portal. Open the notification titled "Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2026". Read the detailed notification carefully. Click on the "Apply Online" link. Register using the required details and create login credentials. Fill out the application form with personal, educational and category-related information. Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including photograph, signature, thumb impression and relevant certificates. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes. Verify all details before final submission. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the submitted application form and fee receipt for future reference.

The release of the SBI PO 2026 notification marks the beginning of the recruitment cycle for aspiring banking professionals seeking a career with India's largest public sector bank.