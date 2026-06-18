Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 PCB Second Attempt Results Declared; Scorecards Available at cetcell.mahacet.org

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
13:16 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official websites
The scorecards are available on the official portals and contain key information, including marks obtained, percentile score and merit rank

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 PCB second attempt results today, June 18. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official websites.

To check the results, candidates must log in using their registered roll number and password. The scorecards are available on the official portals and contain key information, including marks obtained, percentile score and merit rank.

The declaration follows the release of the MHT CET 2026 PCB first attempt results on June 8 and the PCM first attempt results on June 15.

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MHT CET PCB 2026 Second Attempt Result: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
  2. Click on the “MHT CET 2026 Result” or “Scorecard” link on the homepage.
  3. Open the result login page.
  4. Enter the MHT CET roll number and password.
  5. View the scorecard displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save the scorecard.
  7. Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes.

The MHT CET 2026 examination was conducted in two phases.

For the first phase, the PCB group examinations were held from April 21 to April 26, while the PCM group examinations took place from April 11 to April 20.

Under the second phase schedule, PCB examinations were conducted on May 10 and May 11, whereas PCM examinations were held between May 12 and May 21.

The CET Cell had earlier released the final answer keys for both PCM and PCB groups on May 30, 2026, after reviewing objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys.

The results announced today have been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards secure, as they will be required during the counselling and admission process for undergraduate professional courses in Maharashtra.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
13:17 PM
Maharashtra government MHT CET MHT CET 2026 Results out
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