Odisha Schools

Corrected School Textbooks for Classes 1-4 Now Available; Odisha Govt Invites Public Feedback

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
13:08 PM

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Summary
The Odisha School and Mass Education (SME) Department has uploaded the corrected digital versions of revised textbooks for Classes I to IV on its official websites.
The department has requested stakeholders to review the revised textbooks and submit their suggestions within seven days as part of an effort to improve the quality and accuracy of school learning materials.

The Odisha School and Mass Education (SME) Department has uploaded the corrected digital versions of revised textbooks for Classes I to IV on its official websites and invited feedback from educationists, subject experts and the general public before the books are sent for final printing. The department has requested stakeholders to review the revised textbooks and submit their suggestions within seven days as part of an effort to improve the quality and accuracy of school learning materials.

According to officials, the corrected textbooks for Classes I to IV have been made available on the official websites of the School and Mass Education Department, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The initiative follows the state government's earlier announcement that it would seek public participation in reviewing the revised textbooks before they are finalised for distribution in schools.

The department has urged educationists, teachers, parents and other members of the public to carefully examine the revised textbooks and share their observations and recommendations. Feedback can be submitted through the official email address, textbookscertodisha@gmail.com, or by contacting the Bidya Samiksha Centre helpline at 18003456722. The department has fixed a seven-day period for receiving suggestions, after which all responses will be reviewed before the textbooks are finalised.

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School and Mass Education Secretary N. Thirumala Naik had earlier announced that revised textbooks for Classes I to VIII, incorporating necessary corrections, would be uploaded on the websites of the department and OSEPA to facilitate public consultation. He stated that the government intends to consider all constructive suggestions received from educationists and citizens before giving final approval for publication, ensuring that the revised books are as accurate and error-free as possible.

The department has also clarified that teaching and learning activities in schools will continue without disruption while the final versions of the textbooks are being prepared. Until the revised printed textbooks become available, schools will be provided with the corrected information so that teachers and students can continue classroom instruction using accurate content.

The decision to place the revised textbooks in the public domain comes in the wake of widespread criticism over errors detected in the newly introduced school textbooks prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the 2026-27 academic session. The textbooks, developed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, were found to contain as many as 1,678 factual, typographical and printing mistakes across books meant for students from Classes I to VIII.

Officials have reiterated that all suggestions received during the consultation period will be carefully examined before the revised textbooks are finalised for publication.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
13:08 PM
Odisha Schools Odisha government school textbooks State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)
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