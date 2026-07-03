Punjab government

Punjab to Introduce AI Curriculum in all Schools From Next Month; Check Updates

PTI
PTI
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
13:20 PM

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Summary
The event was attended by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Education Secretary Sonali Giri, teachers and students
Education Secretary Sonali Giri urged teachers and students to contribute towards tackling challenges such as drug abuse, unemployment and shortcomings in the education system

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced that an AI curriculum will be introduced in all government schools across the state from next month.

Speaking at the 'Bright Minds Punjab 2026' programme at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here, Bains said the government had been working on the AI initiative for the past year and was now ready to roll it out across government schools.

The event was attended by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Education Secretary Sonali Giri, teachers and students.

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Meritorious Class 12 students who scored more than 95 per cent marks in the board examinations were felicitated during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Bains said the students represented the bright future of Punjab and the country and expressed confidence that many of them would go on to serve the nation as civil servants, doctors, lawyers and other professionals.

He said it was for the first time that the education minister and the education secretary had directly interacted with students to seek feedback on the examination system, curriculum and teaching methods.

He added that the suggestions received would be considered while framing future education policies.

Bains also claimed that Punjab had made significant progress in school education and had secured the top position in the country's Education Index, attributing the achievement to the efforts of teachers, students and the government.

Sisodia said the progress of any nation depended on the quality of its education system and stressed that providing quality education to every child was the government's foremost responsibility.

He said AI would create new employment opportunities while also changing the nature of traditional jobs, making it essential for students to acquire modern technological skills.

He also called for reforms in the evaluation system, the elimination of cheating and the adoption of scientific teaching methods.

Education Secretary Sonali Giri urged teachers and students to contribute towards tackling challenges such as drug abuse, unemployment and shortcomings in the education system.

She also administered a pledge to students to uphold constitutional values, preserve cultural heritage and protect the environment.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
13:22 PM
Punjab government Harjot Singh Bains Education Minister AI
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