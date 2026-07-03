TSCHE

TS PGECET Counselling 2026: Registration Begins for ME, MTech, MArch Admissions - Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
12:16 PM

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Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the Phase 1 counselling registration process for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026.
Eligible candidates can now register for the admission process through the official counselling portal, pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the Phase 1 counselling registration process for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now register for the admission process through the official counselling portal, pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. The counselling is being conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech) and Master of Architecture (MArch) programmes offered by participating institutions across Telangana. Candidates who have qualified in TG PGECET 2026 or possess valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

According to the official counselling schedule, the online registration process will remain open until July 9. Along with completing the registration, candidates are required to upload scanned copies of the necessary certificates for online verification. TGCHE has also announced that physical verification of certificates for candidates applying under special categories, including NCC, Children of Armed Personnel (CAP), Persons with Disabilities (PH) and Sports quota, will be conducted between July 7 and July 9.

After completing the document verification process, the university will publish the list of verified and eligible candidates on July 12. Candidates whose documents are successfully verified will be eligible to participate in the next stage of the admission process by exercising their web options. The web option entry facility for the first phase of TG PGECET 2026 counselling will remain available from July 13 to July 15, allowing candidates to select their preferred colleges and courses. An additional opportunity to modify or edit the submitted options will be provided on July 16.

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The provisional seat allotment result for the first phase of TG PGECET 2026 counselling will be declared on July 19. Candidates who are allotted seats during the first counselling round will have to report to their respective allotted colleges between July 20 and July 24 to complete admission formalities, including document verification and other institutional requirements within the stipulated period.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
12:17 PM
TSCHE TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Counselling Registration
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