Mumbai Rains: NMMC Announces Holiday for Afternoon Shift Across Schools; Issues Advisory

Summary Persistent heavy rainfall across Navi Mumbai has prompted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to declare a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools. The decision, which applies to schools of all managements, was announced on Friday following continuous rainfall in the city and has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Persistent heavy rainfall across Navi Mumbai has prompted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to declare a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools functioning under its jurisdiction. The decision, which applies to schools of all managements, was announced on Friday following continuous rainfall in the city and has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

According to the civic body, the decision was issued on the directions of the Municipal Commissioner after reviewing the prevailing weather conditions. With heavy rain continuing to affect normal life in several parts of the city, the municipal administration has asked all educational institutions to strictly comply with the latest instructions and prioritise student safety above all else.

The NMMC has also issued specific directions for schools that were already operating in the morning or full-day shifts before the announcement. These schools have been instructed to immediately inform parents or guardians about the revised arrangements and ensure that students leave the school premises only after being safely handed over to their parents or an authorised guardian. The civic body has emphasised that no student should be allowed to leave independently without proper authorisation.

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The municipal corporation has directed all schools to implement the order with immediate effect and make necessary arrangements for the safe dispersal of students. The advisory underscores the administration's focus on preventing any inconvenience or risk to children amid the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged educational institutions to remain vigilant and follow all safety protocols while monitoring further weather-related updates issued by the administration.