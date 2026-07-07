Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly; Check Schedule, Correction Window

Summary Candidates who have successfully completed the admission registration process will be able to check their merit status on the official admission portal once the list is published Following the release of the provisional merit list, candidates will have an opportunity to raise objections or request corrections between July 8 and July 9, 2026

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will release the provisional Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026 today, July 7, 2026. Candidates who have successfully completed the admission registration process will be able to check their merit status on the official admission portal once the list is published.

Following the release of the provisional merit list, candidates will have an opportunity to raise objections or request corrections between July 8 and July 9, 2026. After reviewing all valid requests, DTE Maharashtra will publish the final merit list on July 10, 2026.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026: Important Dates

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Online registration: May 20 to July 6, 2026

Provisional merit list: July 7, 2026

Objection/correction window: July 8 to July 9, 2026

Final merit list: July 10, 2026

CAP Round 1 option form filling: July 11 to July 13, 2026

CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment: July 15, 2026

CAP Round 2 provisional seat allotment: July 23, 2026

CAP Round 3 provisional seat allotment: July 30, 2026

CAP Round 4 provisional seat allotment: August 8, 2026

Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional merit list:

Visit the official DTE Maharashtra admission portal. Click on the 'Polytechnic Merit List 2026' link. Open the merit list PDF. Search using your application number or name. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned in the provisional merit list and report any discrepancies during the correction window.

Candidates whose names appear in the final merit list, scheduled to be released on July 10, 2026, will be eligible to participate in the subsequent Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling rounds according to the official admission schedule.