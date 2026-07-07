DU Admissions

DU UG Admissions 2026: Sports Quota Seat Matrix Released; Check College-Wise Details, Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2026
13:36 PM

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Summary
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the discipline-wise seat matrix for admissions under the Sports Supernumerary Quota for the 2026-27 undergraduate academic session.
The announcement comes as the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate Admissions (CSAS-UG) 2026 is currently underway.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the discipline-wise seat matrix for admissions under the Sports Supernumerary Quota for the 2026-27 undergraduate academic session, offering a total of 2,153 seats across 28 sporting disciplines. The announcement comes as the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate Admissions (CSAS-UG) 2026 is currently underway, during which candidates are submitting their preferred programmes and colleges ahead of the commencement of seat allocation. The publication of the seat matrix provides aspirants with a detailed overview of the number of sports quota seats available across participating colleges and disciplines.

According to the university's seat matrix, 1,119 seats have been allocated for male candidates, while 1,034 seats have been reserved for female candidates across various colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi. Admissions under the Sports Supernumerary Quota will be conducted in 28 sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, wrestling and several other recognised disciplines.

Among the sports with the largest number of seats, volleyball tops the list with 222 seats, comprising 117 seats for men and 105 seats for women. Basketball follows with 206 seats, equally divided between male and female candidates with 103 seats each. Football has been allotted 195 seats, including 140 seats for men and 55 seats for women, while cricket has been allocated 192 seats, of which 157 seats are earmarked for men and 35 seats for women. Athletics offers 151 seats, including 59 seats for male candidates and 92 seats for female candidates, making it one of the major disciplines under the sports quota.

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The university has also published a detailed college-wise distribution of seats for every sport, enabling candidates to identify the institutions offering admissions in their preferred discipline. Several prominent colleges, including Hansraj College, Hindu College, Ramjas College, Miranda House, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), Sri Venkateswara College and numerous other DU colleges, have been allotted seats across multiple sporting disciplines under the supernumerary quota.

As per the DU information bulletin, candidates seeking admission under the Sports Supernumerary Quota must have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. The university has specified that admissions under both the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) supernumerary categories will be based on a weighted evaluation process, with 25 per cent weightage assigned to the CUET (UG) 2026 score and 75 per cent weightage given to sports certificates, sports trials and performance assessments conducted by the university.

Admissions under the Sports Supernumerary Quota will be carried out separately from the regular merit-based admission process. In addition to performance in sports trials and recognised sporting achievements, candidates must also satisfy the academic eligibility criteria and other admission requirements prescribed by the University of Delhi for their chosen undergraduate programme.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2026
13:37 PM
DU Admissions Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate Admissions Sports Quota
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