WBJEE Counselling 2025: Registration, Choice-Filling Window Closes Today for Round 1, Seat Allotment on Sept 3

Summary Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes across the state must complete the process, including locking their preferences, by the end of the day on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in As per the board's instructions, candidates are advised to select a minimum of 20 choices and arrange them in their preferred order of priority

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration and choice-filling window for WBJEE 2025 counselling today, September 1. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes across the state must complete the process, including locking their preferences, by the end of the day on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the board's instructions, candidates are advised to select a minimum of 20 choices and arrange them in their preferred order of priority. Those who fail to lock their choices before the deadline will not be considered for seat allotment in the first round.

This year, a total of 51,952 BTech seats are available through WBJEE 2025 counselling across various participating institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 3, 2025, based on the preferences submitted by candidates. Those allotted a seat will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes for document verification and admission formalities between September 3 and 7.

Candidates who do not receive a seat in the first round or wish to participate in further rounds can wait for Round 2 seat allotment, scheduled for September 9, with reporting and admission activities continuing until September 11.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Steps to fill choices

Visit the official WBJEE counselling portal at wbjeeb.nic.in Select the counselling registration link and log in using the WBJEE 2025 credentials Fill in academic, personal, and bank information accurately and proceed to pay the application fee After fee payment confirmation, select courses and colleges based on the displayed eligibility and arrange at least 20 options in order of preference Review the choices carefully and lock the selection before the deadline