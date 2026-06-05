WBJEEB ANM GNM

WB ANM, GNM Admit Card 2026 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Timings Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2026
09:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery (ANM(R) and GNM) 2026 examinations.
The board has scheduled the ANM and GNM 2026 examination for June 14.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery (ANM(R) and GNM) 2026 examinations. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board has scheduled the ANM and GNM 2026 examination for June 14, which will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode from noon to 1.30 PM.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit card, including exam date, shift timing, and venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘ANM & GNM’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.
  • Click on the admit card link.
  • Enter your login credentials (application number, date of birth, and security pin).
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the same for the exam.

The board has instructed all candidates to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to the two-year ANM (Revised) diploma programme and the three-year GNM course for the 2026–27 academic session.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2026
09:26 AM
WBJEEB ANM GNM WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Admit Card
Similar stories
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases Draft Engineering Seat Matrix for 2026-27 Admissions; KCET Result 2026 D. . .

NTA

NTA Releases NCET 2026 Final Answer Key; Results Expected Soon, 16,950 Seats on Offer

JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ongoing: IIT, NIT, IIIT Seats Increase Significantly - Check D. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Expected Today; Phase I Exams From June 13

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases Draft Engineering Seat Matrix for 2026-27 Admissions; KCET Result 2026 D. . .

iLEAD

Managedia 2026 Begins with a Grand Opening at iLEAD; Bringing Together 73 Colleges

NTA

NTA Releases NCET 2026 Final Answer Key; Results Expected Soon, 16,950 Seats on Offer

JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ongoing: IIT, NIT, IIIT Seats Increase Significantly - Check D. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Expected Today; Phase I Exams From June 13

Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Bridges the Green and the Blue: Announces ‘Earth & Ocean Action Days�. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality