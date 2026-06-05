WB ANM, GNM Admit Card 2026 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Timings Here

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery (ANM(R) and GNM) 2026 examinations. The board has scheduled the ANM and GNM 2026 examination for June 14.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery (ANM(R) and GNM) 2026 examinations. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board has scheduled the ANM and GNM 2026 examination for June 14, which will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode from noon to 1.30 PM.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit card, including exam date, shift timing, and venue.

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Admit Card Download Steps

Visit the WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select the ‘ANM & GNM’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.

Click on the admit card link.

Enter your login credentials (application number, date of birth, and security pin).

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for the exam.

The board has instructed all candidates to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to the two-year ANM (Revised) diploma programme and the three-year GNM course for the 2026–27 academic session.

Find the direct admit card download link here.