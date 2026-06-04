KEA Releases Draft Engineering Seat Matrix for 2026-27 Admissions; KCET Result 2026 Details

Summary The draft has been published for admissions conducted through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling process, and stakeholders have been invited to submit objections or suggestions by June 9, 2026 The final seat matrix will be issued after the department examines the feedback received from stakeholders

The Karnataka Higher Education Department has released the draft seat matrix for engineering admissions for the 2026-27 academic year through the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The draft has been published for admissions conducted through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling process, and stakeholders have been invited to submit objections or suggestions by June 9, 2026.

The draft seat matrix, issued following a notification by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on May 30, provides detailed information on branch-wise and category-wise seat distribution across engineering colleges in the state.

It covers admissions to a wide range of programmes, including Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and other engineering disciplines.

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According to the notification, all approved seats in government engineering colleges will be filled through KEA under the government quota.

For aided engineering colleges, 95 per cent of the approved intake will be allotted through KEA under the government quota, while the remaining 5 per cent will be filled under the management quota.

In unaided private engineering colleges, the seat-sharing arrangement proposed in the draft matrix provides:

45 per cent of seats through KEA under the government quota

30 per cent of seats through COMEDK

25 per cent of seats under management and NRI quotas

The department stated that the draft seat matrix has been prepared based on approvals granted by the All India Council for Technical Education and other competent authorities for the 2026-27 academic year.

The matrix also incorporates institutions that have received approval for new courses, seat enhancements, mergers of programmes, and other academic changes approved for the upcoming admission cycle.

The release of the draft matrix marks an important step in the engineering admission cycle, providing prospective candidates with an early overview of seat availability across colleges and branches before counselling begins.

The final seat matrix will be issued after the department examines the feedback received from stakeholders. It will subsequently serve as the basis for seat allotment during the KCET 2026 counselling process.

The release of the draft matrix marks an important step in the engineering admission cycle, providing prospective candidates with an early overview of seat availability across colleges and branches before counselling begins.