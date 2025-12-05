WBJEEB

JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM Mop-Up Round 2025 Schedule Released: Who Can Participate?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
11:18 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the mop-up round counselling schedule for JENPAS UG and WB ANM & GNM programmes.
The Board has also specified different registration deadlines for both counselling processes.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the mop-up round counselling schedule for JENPAS UG and WB ANM & GNM programmes on its official website (wbjeeb.nic.in). As per the notification, the mop-up round registration process will begin on December 5, 2025, for candidates who qualified in the respective entrance examinations. The Board has also specified different registration deadlines for both counselling processes.

For JENPAS UG 2025, candidates can register and submit their choices until December 8, while the WB ANM & GNM mop-up registration will remain open until December 9. Eligible candidates must complete their registration, pay the counselling fee, and fill in their preferred choices within the stipulated timeline.

Under the JENPAS UG mop-up round, registration, fee payment, and choice filling will be available from December 5 to 8, with choice locking scheduled for December 8. The mop-up round seat allotment result will be published on December 10, and selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes for document verification between December 10 and 15.

For the WB ANM & GNM mop-up process, registration, fee payment, and choice filling will take place from December 5 to 9, followed by choice locking on December 9. The seat allotment results will be declared on December 11, with document verification set for December 11 to 16.

The Board has also issued important guidelines for candidates participating in the mop-up round for Professional, Vocational, and General Degree Courses, including JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM programmes. According to the advisory, only one mop-up round will be conducted, making it the final opportunity for seat allotment after Round 2. Participation is optional, and seats available in this round will be those left vacant after previous rounds.

Eligibility for Mop-Up Round Participation

Candidates can take part in the mop-up round if they meet any of the following criteria:

  • They did not receive allotment in Round 1 or Round 2.
  • They paid the seat acceptance fee and completed document verification, but did not take admission in earlier rounds.
  • Their Round 2 allotment was cancelled for a valid reason, despite completing verification.
  • They are new applicants entering the process for the first time.

WBJEEB has urged all candidates to carefully review the official guidelines and complete their counselling procedures within the specified dates to avoid missing this final admission opportunity.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
11:19 AM
WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEEB ANM GNM JENPAS UG 2025 Counselling
