HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET Result 2025 Announced - Check Group C Scorecard Download Link & Qualifying Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
09:48 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 results for Group C posts today, December 5.
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access their scorecards on the commission’s portal.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 results for Group C posts today, December 5. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access their scorecards on the commission’s portal, hssc.gov.in, HSSC chairman Himmat Singh confirmed. To download their results, candidates must log in using their registration number or registered mobile number, along with the password created during the application process.

While declaring the results, the HSSC chairman extended his congratulations to the successful candidates and encouraged others not to lose hope.

The official result link has been activated today on the HSSC website for candidates to check their eligibility status. As per the qualifying criteria, candidates from the general category must secure at least 50%, whereas those from reserved categories need a minimum of 40% to qualify for Group C recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HSSC CET 2025 exam was conducted on July 26 and 27 across various centres in Haryana. In recent weeks, multiple instances of fake notifications regarding answer key revisions and alleged results—claiming the selection of 10,997 candidates—were circulated on social media. The commission had earlier dismissed these claims and issued clarifications urging candidates not to fall for misinformation.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website and download their results for future reference.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
09:49 AM
HSSC CET 2025 Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC 2025 Result
Similar stories
WBJEEB

JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM Mop-Up Round 2025 Schedule Released: Who Can Participate?

SSC JHT

SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Be. . .

CUET UG 2026

NTA Issues Advisory for CUET UG 2026: Exam Scheduled for May, Document Updates Mandat. . .

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Exam Date Announced - NTA Publishes City Slip and Admit Card Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEEB

JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM Mop-Up Round 2025 Schedule Released: Who Can Participate?

SSC JHT

SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Be. . .

CUET UG 2026

NTA Issues Advisory for CUET UG 2026: Exam Scheduled for May, Document Updates Mandat. . .

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Exam Date Announced - NTA Publishes City Slip and Admit Card Updates

Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Releases Exam Calendar for January-February 2026 Examinations; Detailed Schedul. . .

CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Answer Key Out at iimcat.ac.in - Objection Window to Open on Dec 8

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality