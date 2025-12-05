HSSC CET Result 2025 Announced - Check Group C Scorecard Download Link & Qualifying Details

Summary The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 results for Group C posts today, December 5. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access their scorecards on the commission’s portal.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 results for Group C posts today, December 5. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access their scorecards on the commission’s portal, hssc.gov.in, HSSC chairman Himmat Singh confirmed. To download their results, candidates must log in using their registration number or registered mobile number, along with the password created during the application process.

While declaring the results, the HSSC chairman extended his congratulations to the successful candidates and encouraged others not to lose hope.

The official result link has been activated today on the HSSC website for candidates to check their eligibility status. As per the qualifying criteria, candidates from the general category must secure at least 50%, whereas those from reserved categories need a minimum of 40% to qualify for Group C recruitment.

The HSSC CET 2025 exam was conducted on July 26 and 27 across various centres in Haryana. In recent weeks, multiple instances of fake notifications regarding answer key revisions and alleged results—claiming the selection of 10,997 candidates—were circulated on social media. The commission had earlier dismissed these claims and issued clarifications urging candidates not to fall for misinformation.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website and download their results for future reference.

Find the direct result download link here.