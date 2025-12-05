SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Begins

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link for candidates to check their SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper II exam cities. Applicants appearing for the next stage of the recruitment process can now access the city intimation slip through the official portal.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link for candidates to check their SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper II exam cities from December 4. Applicants appearing for the next stage of the recruitment process can now access the city intimation slip through the official portal. The Commission has also notified that candidates requiring scribe assistance must do a fresh scribe registration at the earliest, since the earlier/existing registration of scribes before November 5, 2025, has been disposed of.

“The Scribe registration has now been integrated with the Aadhaar Authentication. Therefore, it is mandatory that all such personnel, willing to enrol/ appear as a scribe, may complete their fresh registration on the Commission’s website,” the Commission informed in its official notice.

Exam City Slip Download Steps

Visit the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the login option on the homepage.

Enter the required details (username and password).

View the displayed city intimation slip.

Download it for future reference.

The SSC JHT Paper II admit card and scribe entry pass are expected to be released 2-3 days ahead of the examination scheduled for December 14, 2025. This stage of the recruitment drive covers 552 vacancies, and only those who have qualified for Paper I are eligible to appear for the second paper. The Paper II examination evaluates candidates on their proficiency in Translation and Essay, carrying a total of 200 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours, testing the candidates’ linguistic skills and subject knowledge in a descriptive format.

With the exam date approaching, SSC advises all candidates to complete scribe registration (if applicable), download their city slip, and keep track of the official website for timely updates regarding the admit card release.