West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Expected To Release Soon- Check Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
16:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The hall ticket for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination when released can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in
As per the WBJEE 2025 timetable, the admit card will be available on the website from April 17 to April 27, 2025 till 2 pm

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to issue the WBJEE Admit Card 2025 on April 17, 2025. The hall ticket for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination when released can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the WBJEE 2025 timetable, the admit card will be available on the website from April 17 to April 27, 2025 till 2 pm. WBJEE 2025 examination will take place on April 27, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I will be Mathematics, and Paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry. WBJEE will be held in two shifts: Paper 1 will be held in the morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed
  5. Check the hall ticket and download the page
  6. Take a printout of the same for further use

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 03 Apr 2025
16:18 PM
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE 2025 WBJEEB Admit Card
Similar stories
Gujarat

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025 Announced at sebexam.org- Direct Link to Download Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

National Testing Agency

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for April 7, 8, 9 Exam Released- Get Direct Link Here

UGC

UGC Directs Indian Knowledge Systems Integration in UG, PG Education: Guidelines & De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Gujarat

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025 Announced at sebexam.org- Direct Link to Download Here

The initiative is the brainchild of Anil Swarup, IAS and former Coal Secretary
The Heritage School

The Heritage School, Kolkata, hostes launch of Nexus of Good, Kolkata Chapter

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

IISWBM Calcutta

PARADIGM 2025: IISWBM’s Alumni Conclave Unites Industry Experts and Future Leaders

National Testing Agency

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for April 7, 8, 9 Exam Released- Get Direct Link Here

UGC

UGC Directs Indian Knowledge Systems Integration in UG, PG Education: Guidelines & De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality