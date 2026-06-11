WBJEEB

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Know Result Release Update Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
12:23 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now access the answer key and their recorded response sheets through the official website
The board has also made the OMR response sheets available, enabling candidates to compare their responses with the provisional answers and estimate their scores before the declaration of results

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now access the answer key and their recorded response sheets through the official website.

To download the WBJEE 2026 answer key, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. The board has also made the OMR response sheets available, enabling candidates to compare their responses with the provisional answers and estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, WBJEEB has opened the challenge facility for candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer they believe to be incorrect.

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Candidates can submit objections online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question challenged. The board will review all valid objections before publishing the final answer key, which will form the basis for the preparation of results.

WBJEE Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the documents:

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link for “WBJEE 2026 Answer Key” or “OMR/Recorded Response Sheet.”
  3. A login page will appear on the screen.
  4. Enter the application number and password or date of birth.
  5. Click on the Submit button.
  6. The answer key and response sheet will be displayed.
  7. Download and save the documents for future reference.

The WBJEEB has not yet announced the official date for the declaration of WBJEE 2026 results. However, based on previous years' trends, the results are expected to be released later this month.

The final merit list will be prepared after considering candidates' performance in the examination. Admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy and architecture will be carried out through the counselling process conducted by WBJEEB.

Candidates who qualify in WBJEE 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to participating institutes across West Bengal. Seat allotment will be based on factors such as the General Merit Rank (GMR), category rank, institute-specific cut-offs and seat availability during counselling rounds.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key and response sheet within the stipulated period and submit objections, if any, before the deadline announced by the board.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
12:33 PM
WBJEEB WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Results out
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