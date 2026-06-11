Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Postponed; DHSE Announces Revised Release Date

Summary The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has revised the schedule for the announcement of the Kerala Plus One Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 11 examinations will now have to wait longer for their results, as the board has postponed the declaration date.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has revised the schedule for the announcement of the Kerala Plus One Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 11 examinations will now have to wait longer for their results, as the board has postponed the declaration date. The results, which were initially expected to be released on June 10, 2026, will now be announced on July 15, 2026.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official result portals designated by the state education department. The revised schedule comes as thousands of students across Kerala eagerly await their performance outcomes.

The Kerala Plus One examinations for the academic year 2025-26 were conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2026. The examinations were held at various centres across the state, with nearly four lakh students from Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams appearing for the assessment.

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Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official result website and selecting the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link. After entering their registration number and date of birth in the login window, candidates can submit the details to view their scorecards. They are advised to download and save a copy of the result for future admission and academic purposes.

Apart from the official websites, students can also obtain their digital marks memo through DigiLocker. To access the document, candidates need to log in to the DigiLocker website or mobile application using their registered credentials. Under the “Issued Documents” section, they can locate the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) marks memo, verify the required details, and download the document for future reference.

For students facing internet connectivity issues, DHSE has also enabled an SMS-based result-checking facility. Candidates can open the SMS application on their mobile phones, type “KERALA11,” and send the message to 56263. The result details will then be delivered directly to the registered mobile number via SMS.

The online scorecard will contain several important details, including the student's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and overall result status. Students are advised to carefully review all information mentioned on the mark sheet after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy or error in personal details or marks, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities to initiate the correction process.