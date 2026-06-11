Class XI

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Postponed; DHSE Announces Revised Release Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
11:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has revised the schedule for the announcement of the Kerala Plus One Result 2026.
Students who appeared for the Class 11 examinations will now have to wait longer for their results, as the board has postponed the declaration date.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has revised the schedule for the announcement of the Kerala Plus One Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 11 examinations will now have to wait longer for their results, as the board has postponed the declaration date. The results, which were initially expected to be released on June 10, 2026, will now be announced on July 15, 2026.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official result portals designated by the state education department. The revised schedule comes as thousands of students across Kerala eagerly await their performance outcomes.

The Kerala Plus One examinations for the academic year 2025-26 were conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2026. The examinations were held at various centres across the state, with nearly four lakh students from Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams appearing for the assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official result website and selecting the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link. After entering their registration number and date of birth in the login window, candidates can submit the details to view their scorecards. They are advised to download and save a copy of the result for future admission and academic purposes.

Apart from the official websites, students can also obtain their digital marks memo through DigiLocker. To access the document, candidates need to log in to the DigiLocker website or mobile application using their registered credentials. Under the “Issued Documents” section, they can locate the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) marks memo, verify the required details, and download the document for future reference.

For students facing internet connectivity issues, DHSE has also enabled an SMS-based result-checking facility. Candidates can open the SMS application on their mobile phones, type “KERALA11,” and send the message to 56263. The result details will then be delivered directly to the registered mobile number via SMS.

The online scorecard will contain several important details, including the student's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and overall result status. Students are advised to carefully review all information mentioned on the mark sheet after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy or error in personal details or marks, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities to initiate the correction process.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
11:54 AM
Class XI Kerala government Result
Similar stories
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern Revised Ahead of Re-Test? PIB, NTA Responds to Viral Circul. . .

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: Question ID Mismatch Claims Surface After Answer Key Release! NTA Respo. . .

DElEd

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Declared, Counselling Begins Today - Check Full . . .

AIBE XXI

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Sets, Challenge Window Opens - Steps and Link Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern Revised Ahead of Re-Test? PIB, NTA Responds to Viral Circul. . .

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: Question ID Mismatch Claims Surface After Answer Key Release! NTA Respo. . .

Kolkata schools

Regime change: Kolkata schools get new captains

DElEd

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Declared, Counselling Begins Today - Check Full . . .

AIBE XXI

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Sets, Challenge Window Opens - Steps and Link Her. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Polytechnic Entrance Exam Postpon. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality