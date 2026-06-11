Telangana

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Check Pass Percentage Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
12:00 PM

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Summary
Candidates of both first-year and second-year Intermediate courses can check their results online using their hall ticket numbers
This year's IPASE examinations for both General and Vocational streams were held from May 13 to May 21 across various examination centres in the state

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 today. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to access and download their marks memos from the board's official websites.

According to the TS Inter supply result 2026, the overall pass percentage in the 1st-year stood at 68.84%, while the 2nd-year pass percentage was recorded at 49.29%.

Candidates of both first-year and second-year Intermediate courses can check their results online using their hall ticket numbers. The supplementary examinations were conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate Public Examinations and were given another opportunity to improve their performance.

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This year's IPASE examinations for both General and Vocational streams were held from May 13 to May 21 across various examination centres in the state.

TS Inter Supply Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website of TGBIE.
  2. Click on the “IPASE 2026 Result” link on the homepage.
  3. Select either First Year or Second Year.
  4. Choose the relevant stream — General or Vocational.
  5. Enter the hall ticket number.
  6. Click on ‘Submit’.
  7. View and download the marks memo.

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready to avoid delays while accessing the results. In case of technical issues or difficulties in downloading the scorecard, candidates can contact the TGBIE helpline at 040-24603315 or visit the board's official website for further assistance.

The supplementary examination results are crucial for students seeking admission to higher education programmes, as successful candidates will be able to continue their academic pursuits without losing an academic year.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
12:06 PM
Telangana supplementary exams Results out
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