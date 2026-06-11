IGNOU PhD Admission 2026 Registration Begins for July Session - Eligibility and Selection Details

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for the July 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates aspiring to pursue doctoral research in a wide range of disciplines can now submit their applications online through the university’s admission portal (ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in).

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for the July 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates aspiring to pursue doctoral research in a wide range of disciplines can now submit their applications online through the university’s admission portal (ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in). The last date to complete the registration process is July 1, 2026.

According to the university’s admission guidelines, IGNOU is offering PhD admissions in 36 disciplines through its various schools of study. The programmes cover a diverse range of academic fields, including psychology, political science, life sciences, education, management, environmental science, journalism and mass communication, computer science, social work, home science, and development studies, among others.

The university will offer doctoral programmes in both full-time and part-time modes, providing flexibility to research scholars based on their academic and professional commitments. However, all admitted candidates, irrespective of the mode of study, will be required to attend coursework classes at IGNOU’s headquarters in New Delhi during the first six months after admission. The university has made it mandatory for students to maintain a minimum attendance of 80 per cent during the coursework period.

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Eligibility Criteria

Candidates seeking admission to the doctoral programmes must possess a master’s degree with at least 55 per cent aggregate marks. Applicants belonging to reserved categories are eligible for relaxation and must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks, in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The university has also opened eligibility for candidates holding a four-year bachelor’s degree, provided they have obtained at least 75 per cent marks in their qualifying examination.

IGNOU has specified that the minimum duration for completing a PhD programme is three years, while the maximum permissible period is six years. However, women candidates and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) having a benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more will be granted an additional two years to complete their doctoral studies.

Selection Process and Admission Categories

The admission process will be conducted under four distinct categories. These include candidates who have qualified UGC-NET with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), candidates eligible for both Assistant Professor positions and PhD admission through UGC-NET, candidates eligible only for PhD admission through UGC-NET, and applicants appearing through the university-level IGNOU PhD Entrance Test.

For candidates applying under the UGC-NET JRF category, selection will be based entirely on interview performance. For other UGC-NET-qualified candidates, the university will assign 70 per cent weightage to NET scores and 30 per cent weightage to interview performance. Applicants seeking admission through the IGNOU PhD Entrance Test will be evaluated using a similar formula, with 70 per cent weightage assigned to entrance examination scores and 30 per cent to the interview.

The university has also outlined the order of preference for admissions. Candidates holding UGC-NET JRF qualifications will receive the highest priority. They will be followed by UGC-NET candidates eligible for both Assistant Professor positions and PhD admission, then candidates eligible only for PhD admission through UGC-NET, and finally those selected through the university-level entrance examination.

IGNOU has clarified that all interviews for PhD admissions will be conducted exclusively at its headquarters in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. Candidates attending the interview process will not be provided any travel allowance (TA) or daily allowance (DA) by the university.

The university has further stated that information regarding the selection of candidates will be published only through the official website. No separate communication or individual notification will be sent to shortlisted applicants. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates related to interviews, merit lists, and admission schedules.

Find the direct registration link here.