WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow After Court Clears Reservation Row

Summary The counselling process resumed following the Calcutta High Court’s directive to adhere to the old OBC reservation policy for admissions The document verification and admission process for Round 2 will be conducted between September 9 and 11

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results for BTech, pharmacy, and technology courses tomorrow, September 9. The counselling process resumed following the Calcutta High Court’s directive to adhere to the old OBC reservation policy for admissions.

The final round of allotments will apply to universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutions across West Bengal. The Round 1 allotment list was previously published on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 BTech Round 2 admissions will consider:

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates not allotted any seat in Round 1.

Students who had opted for upgradation.

Candidates whose Round 1 allotments were cancelled due to document issues or other reasons.

If a candidate’s seat is upgraded in Round 2, their earlier allotment will be automatically cancelled.

The document verification and admission process for Round 2 will be conducted between September 9 and 11.

The counselling process has drawn significant attention this year due to the legal dispute surrounding the state’s OBC reservation policy. After hearing the matter, the Calcutta High Court instructed WBJEEB to adhere to the previously followed reservation norms, paving the way for the resumption and completion of the admission process without further delay.

WBJEE 2025 BTech Round 2 Admission: Important Guidelines

Candidates receiving upgraded seats are not required to pay the acceptance fee again.

However, they must download the new allotment letter and report to the newly allotted college for verification and admission formalities.

Those who received a fresh allotment in Round 2 after cancellation in Round 1 must: Report to the allotted college. Pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000. Complete document verification.

Report to the allotted college.

Pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000.

Complete document verification.

Students who wish to accept an upgraded choice should proceed with admission to the newly allotted institute as per the guidelines.