WBJEE 2025: Registration window opens tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in- Know important dates inside

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is set to commence the online registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) tomorrow i.e. on January 22. Interested candidates will be able to access the WBJEE 2025 application form at wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the schedule, WBJEE 2025 will be held on April 27. The entrance examination will be offline and has two papers. Paper 1 (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on April 27, and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Open the WBJEE 2025 registration or application link given on the home page Register and get your login credentials Log in to your account and fill out the application form Submit your form along with the required documents and the exam fee Download and save the confirmation page Take a printout of the same for future reference

The application fee is Rs 500 for general males, Rs 400 for general females and Rs 300 for third-gender candidates. The application fee for SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates is Rs 400. For female candidates of these categories, it is Rs 300, and for third-gender candidates, it is Rs 200.