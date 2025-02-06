Big Announcement! WBCS (Exe) 2024 Application to begin at psc.wb.gov.in from this date

WBCS 2024

Our Correspondent
Summary
Candidates who wish apply for the exam can register themselves online at the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in
The application process is set to begin on April 4, 2025 and candidates can submit their applications till April 25, 2025

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will soon begin the application process the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc exam on its official website. Candidates who wish apply for the exam can register themselves online at the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

The application process is set to begin on April 4, 2025 and candidates can submit their applications till April 25, 2025. The exam will tentatively be held on September 7, 2025 across various examination centres throughout the state in a pen-paper mode.

Through this examination, eligible candidates will be recruited to Group A, B, C and D officer positions in different departments of the West Bengal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educational Qualification - To apply for the WBCS (Exe) Exam, a candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university

Age Limit - Candidates applying for the positions must be between the age of 21 to 36 years

How to apply for WBCS (Exe) etc exam once application begins?

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in

Step 2: If you are a new user, register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 3: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 4: Fill up the application form

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit the application and take a printout

