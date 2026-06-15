NIFT Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Seat Allotment Underway for UG, PG Admissions

Summary Candidates who have secured a valid Common Merit Rank (CMR) in the NIFT Entrance Examination 2026 can now register for counselling through the official admission portal According to the institute's notification, the counselling registration window will remain open until June 22, 2026, while candidates can submit their programme and campus preferences until midnight on June 25, 2026

The National Institute of Fashion Technology has commenced the registration process for online counselling and seat allotment for admission to its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and lateral entry programmes for the 2026 academic session.

Candidates who have secured a valid Common Merit Rank (CMR) in the NIFT Entrance Examination 2026 can now register for counselling through the official admission portal.

According to the institute's notification, the counselling registration window will remain open until June 22, 2026, while candidates can submit their programme and campus preferences until midnight on June 25, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIFT has clarified that admissions under the Artisan/Ward of Artisan category will be conducted through a separate process. Candidates applying under this quota are not required to participate in the regular online e-counselling procedure.

The institute advised eligible candidates to carefully review the admission guidelines and complete all required formalities within the stipulated timeline.

NIFT Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Candidates registering for counselling will be required to upload and verify the following documents:

Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate (for undergraduate admissions)

Qualifying degree certificates (for postgraduate admissions)

Category certificate, wherever applicable

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate, if applicable

Relevant annexures and supporting documents specified in the admission guidelines

Valid identity proof as prescribed by NIFT

Applicants are advised to ensure that all documents are uploaded in the prescribed format to avoid delays during the verification process.

Following the completion of the registration and choice-filling process, NIFT will initiate the seat allotment procedure based on candidates' merit ranks, preferences, category, and seat availability across campuses.

Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to complete the subsequent admission formalities within the deadlines specified by the institute.

NIFT conducts admissions to a range of design, fashion technology, management, and related programmes offered across its campuses nationwide. The counselling process is a crucial step for candidates seeking admission to one of India's premier fashion education institutions.