Maharashtra Public Service Commission

MPSC Group B Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon After Prelims Exam for 500+ Posts; Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
17:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the release of the provisional answer key, which is expected to be published on the commission's official website
The MPSC Group B recruitment drive aims to fill 552 posts in key departments of the Maharashtra government

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducted the Group B Preliminary Examination 2026 on June 14 for recruitment to 552 vacancies across various state government departments. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the release of the provisional answer key, which is expected to be published on the commission's official website in the coming days.

The preliminary examination was conducted in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format and marks the first stage of the selection process for Group B services.

The MPSC Group B recruitment drive aims to fill 552 posts in key departments of the Maharashtra government. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will become eligible to participate in the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once released, the answer key will enable candidates to compare their responses with the official answers and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

MPSC Group B Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key after its release:

  1. Visit the official MPSC website.
  2. Go to the "Latest Updates" or "Answer Key" section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link titled "MPSC Group B Preliminary Examination Answer Key 2026."
  4. Download the answer key corresponding to the relevant question paper set, if applicable.
  5. Open the PDF document.
  6. Compare the official answers with your response sheet.
  7. Calculate your estimated score.
  8. Save and print the answer key for future reference

After reviewing the objections received, MPSC will publish the final answer key, which will be used for evaluating candidates' performance and preparing the results.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MPSC website for the latest updates regarding the answer key, objection window, cut-off marks, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
17:01 PM
Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC Answer Key
Similar stories
NIFT

NIFT Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Seat Allotment Underway for UG, PG Admissi. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result Declared; CAP Counselling, Scorecard Details Here

APSCHE

AP EAMCET Results 2026 Delayed Due to Inter Supplementary Exams; Revised Date Announc. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Link Awaited; Check IPASE Updates at bie.ap.gov.i. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NIFT

NIFT Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Seat Allotment Underway for UG, PG Admissi. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result Declared; CAP Counselling, Scorecard Details Here

APSCHE

AP EAMCET Results 2026 Delayed Due to Inter Supplementary Exams; Revised Date Announc. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Link Awaited; Check IPASE Updates at bie.ap.gov.i. . .

WBPSC

WBCS Answer Key 2026 For Prelims Exam Shortly at wbpsc.gov.in; Check Question Paper, . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class X Second Board Exam Result 2026 Release Update - DigiLocker, UMANG App, We. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality