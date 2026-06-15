MPSC Group B Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon After Prelims Exam for 500+ Posts; Updates Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the release of the provisional answer key, which is expected to be published on the commission's official website The MPSC Group B recruitment drive aims to fill 552 posts in key departments of the Maharashtra government

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducted the Group B Preliminary Examination 2026 on June 14 for recruitment to 552 vacancies across various state government departments. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the release of the provisional answer key, which is expected to be published on the commission's official website in the coming days.

The preliminary examination was conducted in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format and marks the first stage of the selection process for Group B services.

The MPSC Group B recruitment drive aims to fill 552 posts in key departments of the Maharashtra government. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will become eligible to participate in the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

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Once released, the answer key will enable candidates to compare their responses with the official answers and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

MPSC Group B Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key after its release:

Visit the official MPSC website. Go to the "Latest Updates" or "Answer Key" section on the homepage. Click on the link titled "MPSC Group B Preliminary Examination Answer Key 2026." Download the answer key corresponding to the relevant question paper set, if applicable. Open the PDF document. Compare the official answers with your response sheet. Calculate your estimated score. Save and print the answer key for future reference

After reviewing the objections received, MPSC will publish the final answer key, which will be used for evaluating candidates' performance and preparing the results.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MPSC website for the latest updates regarding the answer key, objection window, cut-off marks, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.