MCC

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Results Out Amid Seat Additions, Cut-Off Reduction; Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
19:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the revised schedule issued earlier by the MCC, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 3 of NEET PG counselling must report to their respective medical colleges to complete the admission formalities between February 4 and February 11
The NEET PG counselling schedule had been revised several times due to the addition and withdrawal of seats and pending legal cases

After multiple postponements, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday announced the provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Round 3 counselling 2025 for the remaining vacant seats. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule issued earlier by the MCC, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 3 of NEET PG counselling must report to their respective medical colleges to complete the admission formalities between February 4 and February 11.

The NEET PG counselling schedule had been revised several times due to the addition and withdrawal of seats and pending legal cases. In an official statement, the MCC said the latest schedule was prepared in view of Special Leave Petition (Civil) No. 3280 of 2026, titled Asad Mueed & Ors versus Jamia Hamdard Deemed to be University & Ors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its order, the Supreme Court approved the addition of 49 postgraduate medical seats for the ongoing NEET PG counselling process.

Meanwhile, in a significant move to address seat vacancies, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the reduction of the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero and the cut-off marks to –40 for Round 3 admissions. The decision aims to fill nearly 18,000 vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
19:07 PM
MCC NEET PG NEET 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

NEET PG

KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revi. . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

NEET PG

JKBOPEE to Hold Only Round 3 of JK NEET PG Counselling 2025; Mop-Up Round Deferred

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

NEET PG

KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revi. . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

NEET PG

JKBOPEE to Hold Only Round 3 of JK NEET PG Counselling 2025; Mop-Up Round Deferred

NTA

NTA Declares SWAYAM July 2025 Results for CBT and PBT Exams; 82.21% Attendance Record. . .

COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Opens for Engineering Entrance - Steps and Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality