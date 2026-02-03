NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Results Out Amid Seat Additions, Cut-Off Reduction; Details Here

Summary As per the revised schedule issued earlier by the MCC, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 3 of NEET PG counselling must report to their respective medical colleges to complete the admission formalities between February 4 and February 11 The NEET PG counselling schedule had been revised several times due to the addition and withdrawal of seats and pending legal cases

After multiple postponements, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday announced the provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Round 3 counselling 2025 for the remaining vacant seats. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule issued earlier by the MCC, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 3 of NEET PG counselling must report to their respective medical colleges to complete the admission formalities between February 4 and February 11.

The NEET PG counselling schedule had been revised several times due to the addition and withdrawal of seats and pending legal cases. In an official statement, the MCC said the latest schedule was prepared in view of Special Leave Petition (Civil) No. 3280 of 2026, titled Asad Mueed & Ors versus Jamia Hamdard Deemed to be University & Ors.

In its order, the Supreme Court approved the addition of 49 postgraduate medical seats for the ongoing NEET PG counselling process.

Meanwhile, in a significant move to address seat vacancies, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the reduction of the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero and the cut-off marks to –40 for Round 3 admissions. The decision aims to fill nearly 18,000 vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country.