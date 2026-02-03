NEET PG

JKBOPEE to Hold Only Round 3 of JK NEET PG Counselling 2025; Mop-Up Round Deferred

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
18:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In an official notification, the board clarified that the JK NEET PG mop-up round counselling will be conducted separately, for which a fresh notification will be issued later
As per the latest update, the JK NEET PG Round 3 physical counselling will be held on February 4

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has announced that it will conduct only the third round of JK NEET PG counselling 2025 for admission to MD, MS and diploma courses in government and private medical colleges, in accordance with the revised Round 3 schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

In an official notification, the board clarified that the JK NEET PG mop-up round counselling will be conducted separately, for which a fresh notification will be issued later. Consequently, the guidelines earlier notified for the mop-up round have been withdrawn and declared null and void, JKBOPEE said.

However, the board added that the eligibility criteria for the selection process will remain unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, JKBOPEE had announced the conduct of the third round and mop-up round of physical upgradation and allotment counselling for DNB courses to fill vacant seats in government medical colleges, associated hospitals and district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the latest update, the JK NEET PG Round 3 physical counselling will be held on February 4. Candidates ranked 1 to 143, including those from reserved categories, are eligible to participate. The board stated that the counselling will be conducted category-wise, and any seats remaining vacant will be converted to Open Merit, in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2004.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
18:48 PM
NEET PG NEET counselling NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

NEET PG

KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revi. . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

MCC

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Results Out Amid Seat Additions, Cut-Off Reduction; Details. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

NEET PG

KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revi. . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

MCC

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Results Out Amid Seat Additions, Cut-Off Reduction; Details. . .

NTA

NTA Declares SWAYAM July 2025 Results for CBT and PBT Exams; 82.21% Attendance Record. . .

COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Opens for Engineering Entrance - Steps and Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality