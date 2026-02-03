JKBOPEE to Hold Only Round 3 of JK NEET PG Counselling 2025; Mop-Up Round Deferred

Summary In an official notification, the board clarified that the JK NEET PG mop-up round counselling will be conducted separately, for which a fresh notification will be issued later As per the latest update, the JK NEET PG Round 3 physical counselling will be held on February 4

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has announced that it will conduct only the third round of JK NEET PG counselling 2025 for admission to MD, MS and diploma courses in government and private medical colleges, in accordance with the revised Round 3 schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

In an official notification, the board clarified that the JK NEET PG mop-up round counselling will be conducted separately, for which a fresh notification will be issued later. Consequently, the guidelines earlier notified for the mop-up round have been withdrawn and declared null and void, JKBOPEE said.

However, the board added that the eligibility criteria for the selection process will remain unchanged.

Earlier, JKBOPEE had announced the conduct of the third round and mop-up round of physical upgradation and allotment counselling for DNB courses to fill vacant seats in government medical colleges, associated hospitals and district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the latest update, the JK NEET PG Round 3 physical counselling will be held on February 4. Candidates ranked 1 to 143, including those from reserved categories, are eligible to participate. The board stated that the counselling will be conducted category-wise, and any seats remaining vacant will be converted to Open Merit, in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2004.