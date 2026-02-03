NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
19:21 PM

File Image

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the deadline for Round 3 registration of Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling till February 10. Eligible candidates can register and submit their choices on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in until 5 pm on the closing day.

As per the revised counselling schedule, the final revised rank and category lists will be published on February 11. The provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 will be announced on February 12, followed by the final allotment on February 13.

Candidates who are allotted seats in Kerala NEET PG Round 3 counselling must report to their respective colleges with the required documents and pay the applicable fee between February 14 and February 17, up to 4 pm, to complete the admission process.

In its official notice, the CEE cautioned that candidates vacating their seats after 5 pm on February 10 will be barred from participating in Round 3 and any subsequent rounds of allotment, and their options for Round 3 will be cancelled.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
19:23 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 Kerala NEET PG 2025
