Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates can register and submit their choices on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in until 5 pm on the closing day As per the revised counselling schedule, the final revised rank and category lists will be published on February 11

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the deadline for Round 3 registration of Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling till February 10. Eligible candidates can register and submit their choices on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in until 5 pm on the closing day.

As per the revised counselling schedule, the final revised rank and category lists will be published on February 11. The provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 will be announced on February 12, followed by the final allotment on February 13.

Candidates who are allotted seats in Kerala NEET PG Round 3 counselling must report to their respective colleges with the required documents and pay the applicable fee between February 14 and February 17, up to 4 pm, to complete the admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its official notice, the CEE cautioned that candidates vacating their seats after 5 pm on February 10 will be barred from participating in Round 3 and any subsequent rounds of allotment, and their options for Round 3 will be cancelled.