OTET Admit Card 2025 Out Now for Paper I, II; Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Summary The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha), has released the OTET 2025 admit card for all registered candidates. Aspirants appearing for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha), has released the OTET 2025 admit card for all registered candidates. Aspirants appearing for Paper I/Paper II/both papers of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Access to the admit card requires candidates to log in using their registration number or mobile number or name, or father’s name.

The OTET 2025 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the examination centre. It contains essential information, including the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, timing, venue details, and exam-day instructions.

To download the OTET 2025 admit card, candidates should visit the BSE Odisha website and click on the designated admit card link available on the homepage. After entering their registration credentials on the login page, the Odisha TET hall ticket will appear on the screen. Candidates should download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details mentioned in the hall ticket. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately reach out to the board authorities for prompt correction.

As per the official schedule, the OTET 2025 examination will be conducted on December 17, 2025, in two sittings - Paper I from 9 AM to 11.30 AM, followed by Paper II from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates are advised to arrive at their allotted exam centre well in advance and carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card to avoid any last-minute issues.

Find the direct download link here.