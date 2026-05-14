WB HS 2026

WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
11:51 AM

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Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today, May 14.
A total of 64 (male - 56 and female - 8)students have secured the top 10 positions in the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today, May 14. Students can now check their scores and access their results online through the official websites and the DigiLocker app.

This year witnessed a significant rise in female candidates, with 346322 girls appearing for the exams compared to 279936 boys. With 571355 students passing out of 626258 examinees, the overall pass percentage stands at 91.23%, an improvement from last year's 90.79%.

WB HS Result 2026 Declared, Adrito Pal Tops! Check Class 12 Pass Percent and Exam Statistics
WB HS Result 2026 Declared, Adrito Pal Tops! Check Class 12 Pass Percent and Exam Statistics

A total of 64 (male - 56 and female - 8)students have secured the top 10 positions in the state. First rank has been secured by one student, second by three candidates, third and fourth by five and four students, respectively. The fifth rank was secured by 7 students, the sixth rank by ten students, the seventh rank by a single student, the eighth rank by 11 students, ninth rank by nine students, and the tenth rank by 13 students.

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Top 3 Students

  • Rank 1: Adrito Pal, A++ grade, 496 marks
  • Rank 2: Jishnu Kundu, Ritobrata Nath, Aitihya Pachhal, A++ grade, 495 marks
  • Rank 3: Debapriya Majee, Tanmoy Mandal, Soumya Roy, Subhayan Mondal, Pritam Ballav, A++ grade, 494 marks

In terms of districts, Purba Midnapore (94.19%) has the highest pass percentage, closely followed by Howrah (93.84%) and North 24 Parganas (93.71%).

Last updated on 14 May 2026
11:51 AM
WB HS 2026 WBCHSE Toppers list toppers Board Exam 2026
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