WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today, May 14. A total of 64 (male - 56 and female - 8)students have secured the top 10 positions in the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today, May 14. Students can now check their scores and access their results online through the official websites and the DigiLocker app.

This year witnessed a significant rise in female candidates, with 346322 girls appearing for the exams compared to 279936 boys. With 571355 students passing out of 626258 examinees, the overall pass percentage stands at 91.23%, an improvement from last year's 90.79%.

A total of 64 (male - 56 and female - 8)students have secured the top 10 positions in the state. First rank has been secured by one student, second by three candidates, third and fourth by five and four students, respectively. The fifth rank was secured by 7 students, the sixth rank by ten students, the seventh rank by a single student, the eighth rank by 11 students, ninth rank by nine students, and the tenth rank by 13 students.

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Top 3 Students

Rank 1 : Adrito Pal, A++ grade, 496 marks

: Adrito Pal, A++ grade, 496 marks Rank 2 : Jishnu Kundu, Ritobrata Nath, Aitihya Pachhal, A++ grade, 495 marks

: Jishnu Kundu, Ritobrata Nath, Aitihya Pachhal, A++ grade, 495 marks Rank 3: Debapriya Majee, Tanmoy Mandal, Soumya Roy, Subhayan Mondal, Pritam Ballav, A++ grade, 494 marks

In terms of districts, Purba Midnapore (94.19%) has the highest pass percentage, closely followed by Howrah (93.84%) and North 24 Parganas (93.71%).