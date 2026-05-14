KVS, NVS Release Tier-2 Answer Key 2026 For More than 15000 Vacancies; Challenge Till May 17

Summary The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 15,000 vacancies across teaching and non-teaching categories under KVS and NVS institutions Candidates who appeared for the Tier-2 examination held between March 27 and March 31, 2026, can now access and download their answer keys and OMR sheets through the official login portal by using their roll number and date of birth

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti have released the provisional answer keys and scanned OMR response sheets for the KVS-NVS Tier-2 Recruitment Examination 2026 conducted for various teaching and non-teaching posts.

Candidates who appeared for the Tier-2 examination held between March 27 and March 31, 2026, can now access and download their answer keys and OMR sheets through the official login portal by using their roll number and date of birth. The online facility will remain available till May 17, 2026.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 15,000 vacancies across teaching and non-teaching categories under KVS and NVS institutions.

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According to the official notification, candidates can only access the provisional answer key and scanned OMR answer sheets through the designated online portal. No offline copies of the documents will be provided by the authorities.

Candidates who identify discrepancies or errors in the provisional answer key can submit objections online within the stipulated timeline.

The last date to raise objections against any answer is May 17, 2026, till 11:59 PM. The authorities have clarified that objections submitted through email, post, or any other offline mode will not be entertained.

A challenge fee of Rs 1,000 per question has been fixed for submitting objections. Only those challenges for which the payment is successfully completed will be considered for expert review.

The official notice stated that if any objection is found to be valid, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be credited to the same bank account, debit card, or credit card used during the payment process.

The recruitment authorities further informed that all objections will be examined by subject experts, and the final decision taken by them will be binding on all candidates. The final result will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer keys after evaluating all valid challenges.

No individual communication regarding acceptance or rejection of objections will be sent to candidates.

Candidates have also been advised to download their scanned OMR sheets before the deadline, as the facility will not remain available after May 17. The notice added that no grievance related to the answer keys will be entertained once the final results are declared.