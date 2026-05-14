WB HS Result 2026 Link Not Working? Alternative Ways to Check Marks Online

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare the WB Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 today, May 14. The results of the Class 12 board examinations will be officially announced during a press conference scheduled for 10:30 AM.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the WB Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 today, May 14. The result of the Class 12 board examinations was officially announced during a press conference scheduled for 10:30 AM. Following the announcement, students will be able to access their scores online using their roll numbers.

This year, the overall percentage for regular students is 91.23%.

As lakhs of candidates are expected to log in simultaneously after the declaration of results, the official websites may experience heavy traffic. In previous years, students often encountered technical glitches such as slow-loading pages, login failures, and temporary website crashes due to the sudden surge in users checking their marks online.

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To avoid inconvenience during peak hours, students have been advised not to panic if the websites become temporarily inaccessible. Apart from the official portals, candidates can also access their WB HS Result 2026 through DigiLocker once the digital marksheets are uploaded by the board.

DigiLocker serves as an alternative platform where students can securely download and store their digital academic documents. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and login credentials ready beforehand to ensure a smooth result-checking process.

Steps to Check WB HS Result 2026

To check the WB HS Result 2026 through DigiLocker, students need to first visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile application. They should then log in using their registered mobile number. Candidates who do not already have a DigiLocker account can create one by registering with their mobile number and completing the OTP verification process. After successfully logging in, students should navigate to the “Issued Documents” or education section and select the West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2026 option. They will then be required to enter their roll number and other necessary details. Once the information is submitted, the digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the marksheet after downloading it. The digital copy can be used for immediate reference until the board releases the original hard-copy marksheets through respective schools.

School representatives can collect the marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates from 56 designated distribution centres across f the state.