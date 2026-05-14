Home truths, stint on stage and date with space at Kolkata schools

Summary From mental health awareness and science exploration to empathy lessons and carnival fun, schools across Kolkata engaged students through interactive learning, community outreach and cultural celebrations

Students of M.P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School learnt the guidelines of Pocso and the importance of mental health at a workshop conducted for Classes VI and VII at the school auditorium on May 7.

The chief guests were Dr Jayanta Karmakar, assistant professor and head of emergency medicine department at ESI-PGIMSR & ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Joka, and his colleague, Dr Tania Chakrabarti, assistant professor from the paediatrics department.

Principal Purnima Chattopadhyay addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of mental and physical health among adolescents during their growth and puberty. The workshop helped students accept changes in their bodies during adolescence. It was held in two slots. In the first session, Dr Chakrabarti addressed the girls. Next, Dr Jayanta Karmakar spoke to the boys, talking about the brain and hormonal development in adolescents. The students were made aware of emotional well-being during this phase and the psychological changes occurring during puberty.

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The girls got an insight into menstrual cycles and hygiene. They were made aware of myths surrounding menstruation and the inappropriate behaviour under the Pocso Act.

They were also encouraged to seek help during distressing times, especially while facing harassment and dealing with anxiety. Both sessions were interactive.

Vice-principal Sravani Roychoudhury said: “This awareness programme was long due and is much required in today’s generation.”

"Children who are just entering adolescence get curious about certain things. Considering the amount of exposure they have these days, we thought that it was better if they got educated on these facts of life and the Pocso guidelines from the right source. An awareness programme based on adolescent mental health should come from the right kind of people, which is why we organised this event. We would like the children to be aware of their rights and be vigilant," said the principal.

Aliza Rashid of Class III enjoyed checking out a model of a coal mine and different types of train engines during a visit to the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM).

A visit to the museum and the Alipore Zoological Garden on consecutive days encouraged the Primary section of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya to learn through experience, observe, inquire and connect classroom knowledge with the world around them.

The trip was divided into two groups. Students from Lower Nursery to Class II visited the zoo, while Classes III to V explored the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum the next day.

On Day I, children were thrilled to catch sight of tigers, giraffes, monkeys and other animals, as they were told about their natural habitats. Many were amazed at the sight of the colourful birds, sparking curiosity about their scientific names.

Guided by their teachers, students identified animals, understood their characteristics and developed a deeper appreciation for wildlife and nature.

The visit to BITM was exciting. The interactive galleries taught students concepts related to electricity, robotics, space science, human biology and simple machines. The children participated in demonstrations and engaged with working models.

"An excursion is not just a pleasure trip; it enhances the knowledge of the students beyond the four walls of the classroom. We organise excursions every year,” said junior section principalAnnu Singh.

“These experiences ensure that their learners are not only academically proficient but also emotionally intelligent and socially aware. School excursions transform education into a dynamic and engaging journey,” added academic head Sumera Sajjad.

Shrutartha Rakshit of Class XII came to appreciate the invaluable contributions of people who often work quietly behind the scenes. By taking part in a programme dedicated to honouring these unsung heroes, she realised how their daily efforts enable communities to function smoothly.

Julien Day School, Kalyani, recently organised a special ceremony to recognise and appreciate the Kalyani municipality's community workers. The programme aimed to promote respect for the dignity of labour and to strengthen the relationship between the school and the local community.

Students, teachers, non-teaching staff members welcomed the invited community workers. Principal Garfield D’Souza emphasised the importance of empathy, gratitude and social responsibility. He encouraged students to value every profession and to grow into responsible and compassionate citizens. Students from Classes II and III performed a welcome dance.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation ceremony. Sanitation workers, security personnel, helpers and other support staff members were invited on stage and honoured for their service.

Several workers mentioned that they had never been recognised before. Gifts were presented to all.

"Our school honoured community workers from the local wards for their selfless service. Their interaction proved enriching for our students, who gained valuable insights into dedication, discipline and responsibility. The session helped students learn to respect, appreciate and value the silent heroes who serve society tirelessly," he said.

Shyla Hissaria of Class XII was overwhelmed upon entering her school carnival. "This carnival feels more special as it is my final year in school," she said.

Many confessions and candid moments came to the fore at Pratt Memorial School's winter carnival, Pratt Noel. Over 8,000 visitors (students, teachers and parents) turned up for the carnival.

Chief guest Reverend Paritosh Canning, the bishop of the Calcutta diocese, moderator of the Church of North India and chairman of the board of governors, inaugurated the event. The school was decorated with red and green banners, balloons and posters made by the students themselves.

A wide range of stalls offering games, food and handmade items. Food counters saw long queues. Street food was the hot pick with phuchkas, chaats, cotton candy and popcorn a sellout.

One of the main attractions was the Wildfire stall in the school hall, where piles of gifts ranged from toys to electronic items. Visitors queued with coupons, hoping to win prizes. Other game booths included Knock the Cans, Ball Toss, Test Your Nerves and Match a Cup, which kept the energy high.

The carnival also featured fun rides such as the Ferris Wheel, the Columbus Boat and a toy train.

Students from Classes V to XII served as volunteers, managing stalls and coordinating activities throughout the day. While the students of the interact club made sure the music complemented the emotions of the day, the members of the art and craft club displayed handmade creations.

"Pratt Noel was memorable. The exceptional teamwork, creativity and dedication of our student volunteers, teachers and other school staff members transformed the school premises and helped make the event a grand success," said principal Carolyn Lionel.

On a February morning, a bus rolled onto the grounds of Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School — it was the mobile museum on space science, Space on Wheels, which had been making the rounds of schools in Calcutta andelsewhere.

The Space on Wheels is an exhibition programme run by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati. The project aims to create an interest in astronomy and astrophysics among students.

The guests at the event included Sadananda Bhattacharya, former dean of post-graduate studies at Scottish Church College, Lt Col C.S. Gangopadhyay, AO 19 Bengal Battalion, Aparajita Nag, associate professor of physics at BKC College, Reeta Bhattacharya, national vice-president of Shakti, Sarbari Sen, vice-president of Vivekananda Vijnan Mission, Amarjit Basu, state co-ordinator of Vibha-Vani and others.

Students presented a cultural programme.

School president Sardar Inderpreet Singh Sahauli said: “This is a defining moment in Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School’s history where young India steps forward to script the next chapter of the nation’s space saga.”

“Today, history touches our school; tomorrow, our students will carry India’s legacy beyond the stars,” added principal Gurmeet Kaur Arjani.

The students of other neighbouring schools were also invited. Several visitors and space enthusiasts also dropped in. Everybody got a tour of the bus that has models of various launch vehicles, satellites, Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan.