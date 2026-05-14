WB HS Madhyamik Result 2026 Out; Rank 1 Secures 99.2%, Purba Medinipur District Tops

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now access their provisional digital marksheets through the official websites — WB Results and WBCHSE Among districts, Purba Medinipur emerged as the top-performing district with an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.19%

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday announced the results of the Uccha Madhyamik Examination 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the state. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now access their provisional digital marksheets through the official websites — WB Results and WBCHSE.

According to data released by the council, a total of 6,35,931 students had enrolled for the Higher Secondary examinations this year, of whom 6,26,258 appeared. Out of these, 5,71,355 students successfully cleared the examination, taking the overall pass percentage to 91.23%.

Female candidates outperformed male students in the examination results. The pass percentage among girls stood at 92.47%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 89.71%.

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Among districts, Purba Medinipur emerged as the top-performing district with an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.19%. The merit list this year also witnessed strong performances from students across the state, with a total of 64 candidates securing positions in the top 10 ranks, including 56 boys and 8 girls.

The provisional online marksheet contains subject-wise marks, grades obtained, overall qualifying status, and other examination-related details of candidates. Students have been advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the digital marks memo.

The council is expected to issue original marksheets and pass certificates to schools in the coming days. Students will have to collect the official documents from their respective institutions later.