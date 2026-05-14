WB HS Class 12th Result 2026 Link Active at wbresults.nic.in; District Wise Performance Inside

Summary According to the board, a total of 6,35,931 students enrolled for the examination this year, while 6,26,258 candidates appeared Adrito Pal secured the first rank in the state by scoring 496 marks, equivalent to 99.2%

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday activated the result link for the WB Higher Secondary Examination 2026 on its official portals. Students who appeared for the Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 board examinations can now access and download their provisional digital marksheets from WB Results and WBCHSE.

According to the board, a total of 6,35,931 students enrolled for the examination this year, while 6,26,258 candidates appeared. Out of them, 5,71,355 students successfully passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 91.23%.

Girls outperformed boys in this year’s results, recording a pass percentage of 92.47%, compared to 89.71% among male students.

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Among districts, Purba Medinipur emerged as the top-performing district with an impressive pass percentage of 94.19%. Howrah followed closely with 93.17%.

WB HS Result 2026: District Wise Pass Percentage

Purba Medinipur – 94.19%

Haldia – 93.84%

Nadia – 92.68%

Kolkata – 91.88%

Darjeeling – 91.66%

Jhargram – 91.66%

Purulia – 91.56%

The merit list released by the council showed that a total of 64 students secured positions in the top 10 ranks. Of them, 56 are male students and 8 are female students.

Adrito Pal secured the first rank in the state by scoring 496 marks, equivalent to 99.2%.

Three students jointly secured the second rank with 495 marks (99%). They are Jishnu Kundu, Ritabrata Nath and Aitijhyo Pachal.

Five students shared the third rank with 494 marks (98.8%), including Debopriyo Majhi, Tanmoy Mandal, Soumo Roy, Pritam Ballav and Subhayun Mondal.

The provisional online marksheet carries subject-wise marks, grades obtained, overall qualifying status and other candidate-related examination details. Students have been advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the marks memo.

WB HS Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official WB result portal or WBCHSE website. Click on the “WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2026” link on the homepage. Enter roll number and date of birth. Submit the credentials. The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen. Download the PDF marks memo or save a screenshot for future reference.

The council is expected to distribute original marksheets and pass certificates to schools shortly. Students will have to collect the official documents from their respective institutions later.