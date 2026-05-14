WB HS Result 2026 Declared, Adrito Pal Tops! Check Class 12 Pass Percent and Exam Statistics

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the much-awaited results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today. Students can check their scores online once they are made available on the official websites.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the much-awaited results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today, May 14, during a press conference. Students can check their scores online once they are made available on the official websites, including result.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, and result.digilocker.gov.in, among others, from 11 AM onwards. To access their marks, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details. Additionally, results can be checked via SMS, mobile app, and several news portals.

The class 12 examinations for 2026 were officially conducted from February 12 to February 27 for a total of 66 subjects. This year, a total of 626258 (male - 279936 and female - 346322) regular students appeared for the sem IV exam across multiple centres statewide, in which 571355 (male - 251125 and female - 320230)students cleared it. The higher secondary exams this year witnessed 66386 female students more than male students.

During the official announcement, WBCHSE also released key details, including the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and other information.

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This year, the overall percentage for regular students is 91.23% (male - 89.71% and female - 92.47%), while last year’s overall pass percentage was 90.79%. In terms of districts, Purba Mednipur has achieved the highest pass percentage (94.19%).

There are a total of 64 candidates in the top 10 scorer list, with Adrito Pal emerging as the topper with 496 marks (99.2%, A++ grade).

As per the official notification, schools can collect marksheets and certificates from their respective centres today itself from 11 AM. Until then, students and guardians are advised to download and print their online scorecards for reference until they receive the official marksheets.