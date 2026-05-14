WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Declared, Adrito Pal Tops! Check Class 12 Pass Percent and Exam Statistics

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
10:39 AM

Videograb

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the much-awaited results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today.
Students can check their scores online once they are made available on the official websites.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the much-awaited results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2026 today, May 14, during a press conference. Students can check their scores online once they are made available on the official websites, including result.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, and result.digilocker.gov.in, among others, from 11 AM onwards. To access their marks, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details. Additionally, results can be checked via SMS, mobile app, and several news portals.

WB HS Result 2026 Link Not Working? Alternative Ways to Check Marks Online
WB HS Result 2026 Link Not Working? Alternative Ways to Check Marks Online
WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades
WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades

The class 12 examinations for 2026 were officially conducted from February 12 to February 27 for a total of 66 subjects. This year, a total of 626258 (male - 279936 and female - 346322) regular students appeared for the sem IV exam across multiple centres statewide, in which 571355 (male - 251125 and female - 320230)students cleared it. The higher secondary exams this year witnessed 66386 female students more than male students.

During the official announcement, WBCHSE also released key details, including the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and other information.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the overall percentage for regular students is 91.23% (male - 89.71% and female - 92.47%), while last year’s overall pass percentage was 90.79%. In terms of districts, Purba Mednipur has achieved the highest pass percentage (94.19%).

There are a total of 64 candidates in the top 10 scorer list, with Adrito Pal emerging as the topper with 496 marks (99.2%, A++ grade).

As per the official notification, schools can collect marksheets and certificates from their respective centres today itself from 11 AM. Until then, students and guardians are advised to download and print their online scorecards for reference until they receive the official marksheets.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
11:55 AM
WB HS 2026 WBCHSE West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Result toppers Board Exam 2026
Similar stories
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS, NVS Release Tier-2 Answer Key 2026 For More than 15000 Vacancies; Challenge Till. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades

WBCHSE

WB HS Class 12th Result 2026 Link Active at wbresults.nic.in; District Wise Performan. . .

WBCHSE

WB HS Madhyamik Result 2026 Out; Rank 1 Secures 99.2%, Purba Medinipur District Tops

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Summer vacation

WB Government Extends Ongoing Summer Break Due to Heat Conditions; Check School Guide. . .

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS, NVS Release Tier-2 Answer Key 2026 For More than 15000 Vacancies; Challenge Till. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades

WBCHSE

WB HS Class 12th Result 2026 Link Active at wbresults.nic.in; District Wise Performan. . .

WBCHSE

WB HS Madhyamik Result 2026 Out; Rank 1 Secures 99.2%, Purba Medinipur District Tops

WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Link Not Working? Alternative Ways to Check Marks Online

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality