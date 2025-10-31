WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Announced! Pass Percentage, Topper and Stream Wise Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
12:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the WB HS Result 2025 for Semester 3 exams today, October 31.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations, conducted from September 8 to 22, 2025, can check their results on the official websites.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the WB HS Result 2025-26 for Semester 3 theory exams today, October 31, during a press conference. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations, conducted from September 8 to September 22 for 66 subjects, can check their results on the official websites — wbresults.nic.in, result.wb.gov.in, and wbchse.wb.gov.in. To access their results, students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the portal.

According to the WBCHSE official website, the statement of marks will be available for download for candidates post 2 PM today.

During the official announcement, WBCHSE also announced key details, including the theory exam pass percentage, the current rank list, and other information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall percentage for regular students is 93.72% compared to the previous year's 90.79%.

This academic year marks the implementation of the semester system for Classes 11 and 12. The first and second semesters for the Class XI students are conducted by the school, while the third and fourth semesters for Class XII students are conducted by the council.

Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Science - 98.80%

Commerce - 94.19%

Arts - 92.54%

There are a total of 69 candidates (3 female, 66 male) in the top 10 scorer list, with one student from the commerce stream and the rest are all from science. With 98.97% two students have emerged as the topper, Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana.

Additionally, WBCHSE has directed all schools to log in to wbchscapp.wb.gov.in using their credentials to download the official statement and synopsis of marks for their students. The council has clarified that no printed mark sheets will be sent to schools separately. Institutions are required to print, verify, and distribute the mark sheets to students after signing them.

In a recent development, the council has decided against uploading the scanned OMR sheets of over 38 lakh scripts of the 6.5 lakh candidates. However, it has stated that it will allow Class XII students to access the scanned optical mark recorder (OMR) sheets of their third-semester papers “on demand”.

The announcement marks an important academic milestone for students of West Bengal, as the results will determine their progression to the final semester and upcoming board assessments.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
13:37 PM
WB HS 2025 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Board Exam Result semester exam results
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS SO Main Hall Ticket Released at ibps.in; Direct Link to Download Inside

Telangana government

TGBIE Releases TS Intermediate 1st Year Exam Time Table 2026; Check Detailed Schedule. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Revised Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 After Student Backlash; Exams from F. . .

Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET 2025: BEd Clause Withdrawn for Paper 1 Eligibility, Notice Issued

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

IBPS SO Main Hall Ticket Released at ibps.in; Direct Link to Download Inside

Telangana government

TGBIE Releases TS Intermediate 1st Year Exam Time Table 2026; Check Detailed Schedule. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Revised Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 After Student Backlash; Exams from F. . .

Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET 2025: BEd Clause Withdrawn for Paper 1 Eligibility, Notice Issued

NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3: Over 200 Candidates Disqualified! What Next?

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Seat Matrix Revised - 103 Seats Withdrawn from Round 1! Updated List

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality