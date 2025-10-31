WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Announced! Pass Percentage, Topper and Stream Wise Details

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the WB HS Result 2025 for Semester 3 exams today, October 31. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations, conducted from September 8 to 22, 2025, can check their results on the official websites.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the WB HS Result 2025-26 for Semester 3 theory exams today, October 31, during a press conference. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations, conducted from September 8 to September 22 for 66 subjects, can check their results on the official websites — wbresults.nic.in, result.wb.gov.in, and wbchse.wb.gov.in. To access their results, students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the portal.

According to the WBCHSE official website, the statement of marks will be available for download for candidates post 2 PM today.

During the official announcement, WBCHSE also announced key details, including the theory exam pass percentage, the current rank list, and other information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall percentage for regular students is 93.72% compared to the previous year's 90.79%.

This academic year marks the implementation of the semester system for Classes 11 and 12. The first and second semesters for the Class XI students are conducted by the school, while the third and fourth semesters for Class XII students are conducted by the council.

Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Science - 98.80%

Commerce - 94.19%

Arts - 92.54%

There are a total of 69 candidates (3 female, 66 male) in the top 10 scorer list, with one student from the commerce stream and the rest are all from science. With 98.97% two students have emerged as the topper, Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana.

Additionally, WBCHSE has directed all schools to log in to wbchscapp.wb.gov.in using their credentials to download the official statement and synopsis of marks for their students. The council has clarified that no printed mark sheets will be sent to schools separately. Institutions are required to print, verify, and distribute the mark sheets to students after signing them.

In a recent development, the council has decided against uploading the scanned OMR sheets of over 38 lakh scripts of the 6.5 lakh candidates. However, it has stated that it will allow Class XII students to access the scanned optical mark recorder (OMR) sheets of their third-semester papers “on demand”.

The announcement marks an important academic milestone for students of West Bengal, as the results will determine their progression to the final semester and upcoming board assessments.