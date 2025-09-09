WB HS Semester Exam: 99% Turnout, 5000+ Students Absent on Day 1; What Next for Absentees?

Summary The first day of the Higher Secondary (HS) third semester examinations in West Bengal witnessed the absence of over 5800 candidates out of the total 6.6 lakh registered students. Despite the absentees, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) reported an impressive 99% overall attendance on Monday.

The first day of the Higher Secondary (HS) third semester examinations in West Bengal witnessed the absence of over 5800 candidates out of the total 6.6 lakh registered students. Despite the absentees, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) reported an impressive 99% overall attendance on Monday.

According to Council data, 143 candidates appeared from hospitals, while 497 specially-abled students wrote the exam, including 208 from Kolkata. Additionally, three candidates took the exam from correctional homes.

Regional statistics revealed that 1,321 students were absent in North Bengal, 1,465 in Burdwan and adjoining centres, 668 in Medinipur schools, and 2,373 in Kolkata centres. WBCHSE president Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee assured that all absentees will get another opportunity through the supplementary examinations, ensuring no student loses an academic year.

For the first time, the Council has also introduced reserved storage of OMR sheets, similar to TET and SSC exams, as part of transparency measures. Despite some technical glitches in the Online Attendance System on Day 1, officials confirmed that corrective steps will be taken to prevent future issues. Schools will be able to upload attendance data between 12 noon and 2 pm daily.

The Council has already announced that the HS semester results will be published by October 31, 2025. Students will also be able to access scanned copies of their OMR sheets online 72 hours after results are declared, a move aimed at maintaining transparency and reducing technical load on the system.

Bhattacharjee further stated that the first day’s examination was conducted peacefully, with no reports of malpractice or possession of electronic gadgets.

Anticipating possible OMR difficulties, the Council had dispatched 50% extra OMR sheets to all centres. This precaution ensured that students facing errors could continue without disruption.

Overall, Day 1 of the HS semester exam concluded smoothly across the state, with both strict monitoring and a student-friendly approach shaping this year’s new examination process.