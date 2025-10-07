WB HS Semester 4 Exam - WBCHSE Issues Notice Regarding Question Pattern; Check Markings

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has published an official clarification regarding the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 4 exam pattern 2025. The council has released a detailed subject-wise question paper pattern for the upcoming HS exams on its website.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has published an official clarification regarding the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 4 exam pattern 2025. The council has released a detailed subject-wise question paper pattern for the upcoming HS exams on its website — wbchse.wb.gov.in.

According to the notification, the council will implement a “2x formula” to provide alternatives in question papers. Under this system, if students are required to attempt x number of questions from a topic, 2x questions will be provided as options. For example, if a student needs to answer two questions from a particular unit, four alternative questions will be available — all drawn from the same topic.

“In order to remove any ambiguity regarding the question pattern, subject-wise question patterns are being provided along with this notification. Please note that the 2x formulae has been followed in almost all cases in regard to providing of alternatives in the question paper, where x is the number of questions to be attempted from a certain unit or topic,” the WBCHSE stated.

Earlier, the council had shared a sample question paper to help students understand the structure and number of alternatives that would appear in the final HS Semester 4 exams 2025. The latest clarification overrides any previously issued patterns.

The semester system for Classes 11 and 12 was introduced from the 2025–26 academic year. As per the WB HS Routine 2025, the Semester 4 examinations will be conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2026.

Students are advised to review the official subject-wise question pattern on the WBCHSE website to familiarise themselves with the revised structure ahead of the exams.

