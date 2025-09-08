WB HS Semester 3 Exam 2025 Begins: 6.6 Lakh Students Appear Across Bengal; Check Guidelines

Summary The third semester examinations of the Higher Secondary (HS) course have begun today, September 8, across West Bengal, marking the first time the test is being conducted under the new system. The exams will continue till September 22, with nearly 6.6 lakh candidates set to appear.

The third semester examinations of the Higher Secondary (HS) course have begun today, September 8, across West Bengal, marking the first time the test is being conducted under the new system. The exams will continue till September 22, with nearly 6.6 lakh candidates set to appear. This academic year marks the implementation of the semester system for Classes 11 and 12. Students who have passed both semesters 1 and 2 in Class 11 are now eligible to appear for the Semester 3 exams.

According to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), the examination timings will be from 10 AM to 11.15 AM for most subjects, while for Music, Visual Arts, and Vocational subjects, the exams will continue till 11.45 AM.

This year, statistics reveal that the number of girl candidates is significantly higher than boys, with 79,582 more girls sitting for the exam. In fact, in all 23 districts, girls have outnumbered boys.

The Council has introduced strict security measures, including CCTV surveillance at venue supervisors’ rooms and main gates, and body frisking with metal detectors. Candidates have been barred from carrying mobile phones, calculators, or any electronic devices, with violations leading to cancellation of enrolment.

Exam Guidelines

Students must report to the exam centre by 9 AM.

Only blue or black ballpoint pens are permitted on the OMR sheet.

Male examinees are not to be allocated to girls’ schools.

No mutual allocation of candidates between two schools unless necessary.

Seating should follow an "S" pattern, with a maximum of two students per bench.

Distribution of question papers and OMR sheets must be monitored to prevent duplication.

Permanent teachers are to be given priority for invigilation duties.

At least two invigilators are required per room, with one per 20 students.

To ensure question paper security, WBCHSE announced that all sets are sealed in non-transparent printed poly pouches, which will only be opened at 9.55 AM in front of students. Question papers and OMR sheets will be distributed at 10 AM sharp.

Despite the looming possibility of rain in September, the Council has taken extra precautions to protect not just the examinees but also the answer scripts and question papers during this new examination schedule.