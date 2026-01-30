WB HS 2026: WBCHSE Begins Class 12 Model Question Paper Distribution Ahead of February Exams

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has begun distributing model question papers for the Semester 4 state board examinations. The model question papers cover 22 subjects and have been made available at the council’s head office in Kolkata as well as five designated regional centres across the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has begun distributing model question papers for the Semester 4 state board examinations (WB HS) for Class 12 students. The initiative is aimed at helping candidates prepare more effectively for the upcoming higher secondary examinations scheduled to be held from February 12 to February 27, 2026.

According to WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya, the model question papers cover 22 subjects and have been made available at the council’s head office in Kolkata as well as five designated regional centres across the state. Schools have been advised to collect and circulate these materials among students appearing for the Semester 4 examinations.

However, the timing of the distribution has drawn concern from several principals and teachers, particularly those handling science subjects. Educators pointed out that releasing the model papers towards the end of January leaves students with limited time to practise and familiarise themselves with the question patterns. Raja De, headmaster of the state-run Mitra Institution, noted that science subjects require extensive preparation and problem-solving practice, which becomes challenging with a shorter preparation window.

Addressing these concerns, WBCHSE Secretary Priyadarshini Mallick stated that the council is taking steps to ensure wider and faster access to the study material. She said that efforts are underway to upload PDF versions of the model question papers online, which would allow students to access them more conveniently and without delay.

The council also highlighted its broader focus on curriculum modernisation alongside examination preparedness. Bhattacharya said that the syllabi of several science-related subjects, including Computer Science and Computer Applications, have been revised to keep pace with contemporary academic and technological developments. In addition, new-age subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Cyber Security have been introduced into the higher secondary curriculum.

WBCHSE officials said these measures are intended to strengthen science education in West Bengal and align it with current global trends, while also ensuring that students are better equipped for higher studies and emerging career opportunities.