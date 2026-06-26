WBCHSE

WB HS Routine 2027 Announced: Check Semester III Exam Dates, Timings for All Subjects

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
11:35 AM

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Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the detailed schedule for the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III examinations.
According to the schedule released by the council, all Semester III examinations will be held in a single shift.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the detailed schedule for the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III examinations for Class 12 students. As per the official date sheet, the Semester III examinations will be conducted between September 21 and October 7, 2026, for students appearing in the Higher Secondary examination system for the 2027 academic cycle.

According to the schedule released by the council, all Semester III examinations will be held in a single shift. The examination timing has been fixed from 11 AM to 12.30 PM for all subjects except Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational. The Semester III assessment will be based entirely on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), forming an important component of the revised Higher Secondary examination framework followed by the council. Students appearing for these examinations will be evaluated through objective-type questions designed to assess conceptual understanding and subject knowledge.

The timetable applies to candidates from all major academic streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational education.

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The hall tickets for the Semester III examinations will be issued online before the commencement of the examinations. Once the admit card link is activated, students will be able to download their admit cards from the official portal by logging in with the required credentials. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

Students have been instructed to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on every examination day, as entry to the examination hall may not be permitted without the required document. Candidates are also advised to arrive at their designated examination centres well before the reporting time to complete verification formalities smoothly and avoid any last-minute difficulties.

WBCHSE has urged students to regularly monitor official notifications and updates regarding the release of admit cards and other examination-related announcements.

Find the full schedule here.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
11:36 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) semester examination West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Exam dates
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