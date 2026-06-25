Bihar government

BCECE LE Result 2026 Declared; Rank Cards Available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
16:53 PM

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Summary
The BCECE LE 2026 examination was conducted in offline pen-and-paper mode on May 31, 2026
Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (Lateral Entry) can now download their rank cards by logging in with their roll number

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has announced the BCECE LE 2026 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (Lateral Entry) can now download their rank cards by logging in with their roll number.

According to the official notification, rank cards have been released for the following groups:

  • Agriculture (CBA, MBA, MCA, PCA)
  • BCECE PCM Group
  • BCECE PCB Group
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Details Mentioned on BCECE Rank Card

The rank card contains important information related to the candidate's performance, including:

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Marks obtained
  • Rank secured
  • Subject code
  • Examination details
  • Other relevant information

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the rank card after downloading it.

BCECE Rank Card 2026: Steps to Download

Follow these steps to access the rank card:

  1. Visit the official BCECEB website.
  2. Click on the "Rank Card of BCECE-2026" link available on the homepage.
  3. Select the relevant group or course.
  4. Enter the roll number in the login window.
  5. Submit the details.
  6. Download and save the rank card for future reference.

The board has informed candidates that the schedule for online BCECE LE 2026 counselling will be released separately. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission procedures.

The BCECE LE 2026 examination was conducted in offline pen-and-paper mode on May 31, 2026. The test was held from 2:00 PM to 4:15 PM, with a total duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination should keep their rank cards ready, as they will be required during the counselling and admission process.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
16:54 PM
Bihar government BCECE Rank Card Results out
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