Staff Selection Commission

SSC JE 2025 Final Vacancies Announced: Check Department, Category-Wise Distribution

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
09:58 AM

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Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy details for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025.
The vacancy notification provides a detailed department-wise and category-wise distribution of posts for civil, electrical and mechanical engineering disciplines.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy details for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025, announcing a total of 1,731 vacancies across multiple central government departments and organisations. The vacancy notification provides a detailed department-wise and category-wise distribution of posts for civil, electrical and mechanical engineering disciplines.

Among all participating organisations, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reported the highest number of vacancies. The department has notified 796 positions for Junior Engineers in the civil engineering stream and 163 vacancies for electrical and mechanical engineering disciplines. The vacancies in BRO have been specified exclusively for male candidates.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), another major recruiter under the examination, has announced 210 vacancies for civil engineers and 94 vacancies for electrical engineers. The Military Engineer Services (MES) has also offered substantial opportunities, with 202 posts available for civil engineers and 136 vacancies for candidates from electrical and mechanical engineering backgrounds.

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In addition to these major departments, several vacancies have been announced in specialised technical organisations. The Farakka Barrage Project has notified 11 vacancies for civil engineers and four positions for mechanical engineers. Under the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (Naval), functioning under the Ministry of Defence, three vacancies have been announced for electrical engineers and five positions for engineers in other relevant technical disciplines. The Central Water and Power Research Station has advertised three vacancies in civil engineering, two in electrical engineering and two in mechanical engineering. Additional posts have also been allocated to other technical wings and departments, taking the overall vacancy count to 1,731.

The commission has simultaneously published the category-wise reservation details for the recruitment. Out of the total vacancies, 780 posts have been allocated to the Unreserved (UR) category, while 432 vacancies are reserved for candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates have been allotted 270 vacancies, while 122 posts have been earmarked for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category has been provided 127 vacancies.

The notification also includes provisions for reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). According to the vacancy distribution, 10 posts have been reserved for candidates with orthopaedic disabilities, while 11 vacancies have been set aside for hearing-impaired candidates. An additional eight posts have been allocated under other disability categories.

Find the detailed list here.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
09:59 AM
Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC 2025 Junior Engineer (JE) Vacancy
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