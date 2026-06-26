NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Answer Key Released, Challenge Portal Opens: When will the Results be Out?

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination. While the provisional answer key has been published, NTA clarified that the OMR response sheets of candidates are still being processed and have not yet been uploaded.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination, enabling candidates to review their responses and estimate their probable scores ahead of the declaration of results. The answer key has been made available on the official NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in). Along with the release of the provisional answer key, the agency has also opened the objection facility, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe to be incorrect until June 28, 2026.

The re-examination was conducted on June 21 after the original NEET UG 2026 examination scheduled for May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. The examination serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical and allied health science programmes, including MBBS, BDS and other related courses offered by government, private and deemed medical institutions across the country. According to official data, more than 22.01 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, while nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-test conducted nationwide.

While the provisional answer key has been published, NTA clarified that the OMR response sheets of candidates are still being processed and have not yet been uploaded. The agency stated that work on the OMR sheets is currently underway and that the results of the re-examination will be announced as soon as the evaluation process is completed. Following the review of challenges submitted by candidates, subject experts will examine the objections and prepare the final answer key, which will form the basis for the declaration of results.

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Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional answer key must first enter the question paper series code printed on their test booklet. They can then select the questions they wish to contest and upload supporting documents such as excerpts from standard textbooks, including relevant chapter and page references. Applicants are advised to carefully review all selected objections before making the final submission, as the challenge process can be completed only once and no modifications or additions will be permitted afterward. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200 per question must be paid at the time of submission. However, if a challenge is accepted by the expert panel, the amount paid for that question will be refunded in full. Candidates have also been advised to retain the acknowledgement receipt and transaction details for future reference.

In its official instructions, NTA emphasised that candidates must ensure the question paper series code entered during the challenge process matches the test booklet they attempted on June 21, 2026. Submission of objections will be treated as confirmation that all information provided is accurate and that the candidate wishes to place the selected challenges before the expert committee for review.

Find the direct answer key link here.