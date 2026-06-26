Gujarat PGCET 2026: Admit Card Released for Non-GATE, Non-GPAT Candidates

Summary The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has issued the admit cards for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026. Eligible candidates appearing for the entrance examination can now access and download their hall tickets through the official admission portal.

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has issued the admit cards for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026, conducted for admission to postgraduate professional programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates appearing for the entrance examination can now access and download their hall tickets through the official admission portal (gujacpc.admissions.nic.in). The examination is a key gateway for admission to various postgraduate programmes, including Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Planning (MPlan) and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm).

Candidates can obtain their Gujarat PGCET 2026 admit cards by visiting the official ACPC website and logging in with their application number and password. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains important details regarding the candidate, examination centre, reporting time and examination-day instructions.

According to the notification issued by ACPC, the admit cards have been released specifically for Non-GATE and Non-GPAT candidates who have registered for counselling and admission to ME, MTech and MPharm programmes. The hall tickets have also been made available to applicants who do not possess a valid GATE or GPAT score applicable to their respective admission category and are therefore required to appear for the Gujarat PGCET examination.

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The committee has advised all candidates to carefully verify the details mentioned on their admit cards and thoroughly read the instructions printed on the document before the examination date. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with one original photo identity proof for verification purposes. Entry into the examination hall may be restricted if candidates fail to produce the required documents.

Meanwhile, ACPC has also provided dedicated support channels for candidates facing difficulties during the admission process. Candidates seeking assistance with ME and MTech admissions can contact the designated helpdesk at the official email address (mtechedit.acpc@gmail.com) for engineering programmes, while MPharm applicants can reach out through the separate email support system (mpharmedit.acpc@gmail.com) for pharmacy admissions.